Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 prices leak, but one model is noticeably absent

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 leaks are coming thick and fast ahead of the expected launch of the devices in July, and the latest leak provides details of all the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic models, and their prices in euros.

Unfortunately, this is yet another leak which fails to mention a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro model, making it increasingly likely that Samsung won't release one this year. The Watch 5 Pro is still one of our best smartwatch picks, so it’ll be disappointing if the Pro line isn’t due for an update. However, we are reportedly getting a Watch 6 Classic model with a rotating bezel instead, just like the Watch 4 Classic.

The leak, reported by GSMArena via French outlet DeaLabs , reveals models, sizes, prices in euros and colorways for all the watches in the Galaxy Watch 6 range. You can see all the details below – bear in mind the prices in dollars, pounds and AUD are only conversions we’ve made from the listed euro price, rather than anything official.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, 40mm in Graphite and Cream, Bluetooth only: €319.99 euros (approx $350 / £275 / AU$515)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, 40mm in Graphite and Cream, Bluetooth and 4G: €369.99 euros (approx $400 / £320 / AU$600)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, 44mm in Graphite and Silver, Bluetooth only: €349.99 euros (approx $380 / £300 / AU$560) with Bluetooth only and €399.99 with 4G.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, 44mm in Graphite and Silver, Bluetooth and 4G: €399.99 euros (approx $435 / £340 / AU$645)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 43mm in Black and Silver, Bluetooth only: €419.99 euros (approx $460 / £360 / AU$675)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 43mm in Black and Silver, Bluetooth and 4G: €469.99 euros (approx $515 / £400 / AU$760)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 47mm in Black and Silver, Bluetooth only: €449.99 euros (approx $490 / £385 / AU$725)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 47mm in Black and Silver, Bluetooth and 4G: €499.99 euros (approx $550 / £430 / AU$800)

Analysis: value for money?

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic coming in as a more expensive model, and in a larger 47mm size, seems to hint that it occupies the space that a Pro model might have taken in the Watch 6 range. What we’ll probably get is a bigger, sturdier watch with a better battery life than the smaller, standard Watch 6 models, and perhaps some of the GPS features launched on the Pro last year, like trackback, which allows you to find the start of your run or walk route by retracing your steps, as you can on the best Garmin watch models.

The Galaxy Watch 5 currently retails from $329 / £269 / AU$499, although discounts can be found if you shop around. This is a pretty good indication that the leaked pricing is accurate, with only a slight increase for the basic models in the range and incremental prices as you go up in size and add 4G capability.