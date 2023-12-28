My favorite Garmin watch of last year is 25% off at Amazon right now, and selling fast

Right now in the after-Christmas sales, the Garmin Instinct Crossover – my favorite Garmin watch of last year – is down to $299.99 on Amazon US right now, a 25% discount.

I tried the Garmin Instinct Crossover in January this year and absolutely fell in love. It's got the excellent chunky, five-star chassis of a Garmin Instinct 2, but with analog hands. The end result is a watch that looks like a G-Shock (and I love G-Shocks) with satellite, GPS, notification and health-monitoring technology, a near-perfect balance of old and new.

It's more than earned its place on our best Garmin watch list. It's not the very best from a technical standpoint, but it was unique enough to be my favorite. You can check out the deal on the watch below, or the battery-extending solar-powered version for $249.99, a slightly smaller 22% discount, but at the time of writing there are only four of these left, so be quick!

The Garmin Instinct 2 is well-known for being one of the best outdoor watches you can buy, so let's talk about what makes the Crossover special for a moment: RevoDrive technology.

The analog hands are controlled by satellites, which allows you to move the hands out of the way with the touch of a button, so you can see the embedded screen clearly. Another press, and the watch's hands will automatically revolve back to the correct time. It'll also change automatically when you cross time zones: no winding required.

