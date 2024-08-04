Leaked Google Pixel Watch 3 promo video hints at what to expect from the next-gen smartwatch

The Pixel Watch 3 should look similar to the Pixel Watch 2

You're in luck if you wanted to see another leak of the Google Pixel Watch 3 ahead of its big reveal, because what appears to be an official promo video of the smartwatch has appeared online – showing off its design and some of its key features.

This video comes courtesy of @OnLeaks and Android Headlines, and while the text and audio are Spanish, you can clearly see the two sizes of the Pixel Watch, as well as how it's going to look on the wrist.

Some of the features mentioned here, including a brighter screen compared with the Google Pixel Watch 2, match up with earlier leaks. It would also appear that Google has managed to shrink down the bezels around the display.

For the first time we're getting a larger 45mm model of the Pixel Watch alongside the 41mm one, and they're put side-by-side here. It seems as though Google won't be using the XL branding mentioned in previous rumors for the larger watch.

Around the back of the Pixel Watch 3 shown off in this video, the four-pin charging system looks the same as the one on the current model – though we'll have to wait and see whether or not the same existing charger can be used.

We also get a look at real-time running metrics and feedback in this video, which look like they will give you coaching advice while you're running. Current features, such as step-by-step navigation on Google Maps, also appear.

Android Headlines mentions a Morning Brief feature, which again has shown up in earlier leaks, and which will give you a daily summary of how your fitness and well-being is looking ahead of a new day.

We're expecting the Google Pixel Watch 3 to make its debut at Google's event on Tuesday, August 13, alongside the Pixel 9 series of phones. If the rumors are to be believed, the watch's starting price will match the Pixel Watch 2 at $349 / £349 / AU$549.