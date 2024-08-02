Google Pixel Watch 3 leak suggests it’ll be pricier than the Galaxy Watch 7

There's a good chance the Google Pixel Watch 3 is going to be officially launched later this month, and leaks around the smartwatch are continuing to appear – with the latest giving us an idea of its pricing.

This information comes courtesy of Android Headlines, and puts the starting price at $349 (that's roughly £275 / AU$535, though Google is unlikely to use a straight currency conversion). As you'll see from our Google Pixel Watch 2 review, that wearable also launched at a price of $349 in the US (and £349 / AU$549 elsewhere).

That's for the 41mm model with Wi-Fi apparently, with the LTE-enabled version set to cost $449 (about £350 / AU$690). That's a jump of $50 over the equivalent Pixel Watch 2 model, so it would seem the prices aren't being kept the same across the board.

We're also getting a bigger 45mm Pixel Watch this time around. That is set to cost $399 (about £315 / AU$615) for the Wi-Fi model and $499 (about £390 / AU$765) for the Wi-Fi+LTE model. The original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 both came in one size, so there's nothing really to compare these prices to in terms of previous models.

Price comparisons

The Pixel Watch 2 launched in October 2023 (Image credit: Future)

If this pricing leak ends up being accurate, then the Pixel Watch 3 will be starting at a higher level than the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which can be yours from $299 / £289 / AU$549 and up.

The Pixel Watch 3 will also be competing directly with the Apple Watch 9. The starting price for Apple's smartwatch is $399 / £399 / AU$649, so the Pixel Watch 3 is set to be slightly cheaper. Next month we're probably going to see the unveiling of the Apple Watch 10, which may change the calculations.

We've now seen plenty of information leak out around the Pixel Watch 3, though none of it is confirmed yet. The wearable is apparently going to come with ultra-wideband this year, as well as a selection of more advanced health features.

Google has a launch event scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, and the Pixel Watch 3 should be making an appearance at the show. We're also expecting the launch of the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and we will of course bring you all of the big announcements while the show is happening.