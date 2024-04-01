Don't be a fool: buy the Apple Watch 9 for an incredible price of just $299 at Amazon

The Series 9 is Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, and Amazon just dropped the price to $299 (it was $399) - an incredible deal. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen, beating Black Friday's offer by $30. You could say you'd be a fool not to buy it.



The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to the all-new S9 SiP chip, which delivers increased performance and a long-lasting 18 hours of battery life. Apple's new chip also brings new capabilities to the Apple Watch, such as the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control your smartwatch by simply tapping your index and thumb together twice. You also get a brighter display and watchOS 10 with redesigned apps. Plus, for the first time, Siri requests can now be processed from your smartwatch.



Today's Apple Watch 9 deal from Amazon applies to the Midnight aluminum case with a Midnight sport loop and as mentioned above, it's a record-low price and incredible value for money. I've listed more of today's best deals from Amazon below, all of which represent outstanding offers that are no joke.

Today's best Apple Watch deal at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CSTJML9X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $399.99 now $299 at Amazon

The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/smartwatches/apple-watch-series-9-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal is for the Midnight aluminum case with Midnight sport loop, and at just $299, it's the lowest price we've ever seen.

More of today's best deals at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model%2Fdp%2FB07PXGQC1Q%2Fref%3Dsr_1_4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $129 now $99 at Amazon

Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 are on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHX7R6WJ%2Fref%3Dfs_a_wt2_us4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $249 now $189 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon also has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 - $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2021-Apple-10-2-inch-iPad-Wi-Fi%2Fdp%2FB09G9FPHY6%2Fref%3Dsr_1_9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to just $249, which is the best deal we've seen this year and just $20 more than the record-low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/new-ipad-102-2021" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Pre-order deal at Amazon: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fb%3Fnode%3D120387858011%26pf_rd_r%3DT7NW153B9TZ1X6KKBSX0%26pf_rd_t%3DEvents%26pf_rd_i%3Ddeals%26pf_rd_p%3D2c03f004-e5df-4113-b2c9-145f7add211d%26pf_rd_s%3Dslot-14%26ref%3Ddlx_deals_gd_dcl_img_2_21d8d531_dt_sl14_1d%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

This is an incredible deal and a personal favorite: Amazon is offering a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV worth $447 when you pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV. This limited-time offer applies to all sets, including the Neo QLED 4K, The Frame, OLED, and Neo QLED 8K displays.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $348 now $248 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best headphones in the world and Amazon has the cans on sale for $248 - the lowest price we've seen this year. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4-wireless-headphones" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you. Do not miss this offer if you want quality ANC headphones.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fintroducing-amazon-fire-tv-32-inch-2-series-hd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6F9NV3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $119.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-55-inch-Class-Remote-NS-55F301NA25%2Fdp%2FB0CMDH95GG%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_6f84f38e_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $349.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $259.99.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-65-Inch-Class-Smart-65U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ87V95%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Looking for a decent big-screen TV on a budget? Check out this record-low price on the TCL Q6 at Amazon. The largest 75-inch model is down to just $600 right now, which is an incredibly low price for a QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not only will you get a fantastic picture with this TCL Q6, but all the action will be silky smooth thanks to this high-refresh-rate panel.

