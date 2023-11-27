Cyber Monday Garmin deals end today – here's my expert pick for every budget

Cyber Monday is here and it's stacked with incredible Cyber Monday Garmin deals. Whether you're preparing for a sporting event, getting ahead on your New Year's resolution, or picking up a new hobby, there's a huge range of sports watches on offer in this year's Cyber Monday deals.

We're seeing some amazing deals on the best Garmin watches, and there's one for every budget in the US and UK. If you're looking to pick up a cheap sports watch for under $200 or £250, or you're after a top-of-the-range kit for serious trail or triathlon events, there's something here for you.

Below, you can find all the information you'll need. The sales end at midnight tonight, so you only have a few hours left to nab a bargain on an excellent watch.

Cyber Monday US Garmin deals under $200

Garmin Venu SQ with GPS: was $199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

This cheap Apple Watch alternative looks the part, is system-agnostic, is packed full of features, and is on offer for a 40% discount this Cyber Monday. It's light and comfortable to wear, allowing you to tap it on the go for contactless payments, and download apps and watch faces to customize it to suit your style. The AMOLED display is crisp and clear, showing off excellent colors.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Kohl's

A great entry-level smartwatch for under $200, the 55 doesn't contain some of the more advanced running features of the Garmin Forerunner 255, 955, 265, and 965 models, but it's got more than enough information about your run to see you through to your first half-marathon and beyond. Two weeks of battery too!

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Garmin's Forerunner line comprises some of the best running watches you can buy, and this deal is a doozy: grab a great GPS watch with outstanding running metrics and music capabilities for just under $200.

Garmin Instinct Solar: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Garmin's original Instinct outdoor watch is still a spectacular tool and a steal at this price (46% off!) with solar battery-extending Power Glass technology. With tons of GPS and health monitoring credentials, it's a great gift for beginner, and intermediate hikers (and trail runners) who don't yet have a smartwatch. The non-solar, model is also on sale at a 33% discount at Amazon.

Cyber Monday US Garmin deals under $400

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: was $329.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

Garmin's dainty AMOLED Apple Watch rival gets a hefty 45% discount here, an outstanding deal. Keep track of heart rate, energy levels, pulse ox, and loads more, with 20 different workout profiles, Spotify, Deezer, and other music integrations, and up to 7 days of battery.

Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $399 at Amazon

While a $50 discount doesn't seem like much, the Venu 3 is one of Garmin's newest watches, so a discount this early into its lifespan is pretty neat. It packs some great features like animated on-screen workouts and up to two weeks of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Garmin's fantastic Forerunner 255 is an updated version of the 245 with up to 14 days of battery life and the useful Morning Report function. It's over $100 off right now. It's missing the AMOLED screen and Training Readiness score of this year's 265, but it's a great watch at this price.

Garmin Instinct 2 lime green: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Garmin's Instinct 2 outdoor watch gets a snazzy colorway and a $100 discount here, a phenomenal deal for runners, hikers, and anyone who wants an all-purpose outdoor watch at a very good price. A spectacular outdoor tool.

Cyber Monday US Garmin deals over $400

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was $899.99 now $448 at Amazon

Garmin Epix watches are the same as a Garmin Fenix watch, with AMOLED screens instead of memory-in-pixel. The same outrageously good GPS tracking, battery life, and wilderness stuff, now with AMOLED topographical maps and notifications. Other colorways are slightly more expensive but heavily discounted to $599 nonetheless.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200 on this year's Garmin Epix Pro, a fantastic watch by any metric, now with an LED light for attracting attention, visibility, or warning traffic when you're out on a run at night. It's one of the best Garmin watches we've ever seen, now cheaper than ever.

Cyber Monday UK Garmin deals under £200

Garmin Venu SQ with GPS: was £179.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

This cheap Apple Watch alternative looks the part, is system-agnostic, is packed full of features, and is on offer for an incredibly competitive price this Black Friday. It's light and comfortable to wear, allowing you to tap it on the go for contactless payments, and download apps and watch faces to customize it to suit your style. The AMOLED display is crisp and clear, showing off excellent colours.

Garmin Approach S12 : was £150.52 now £119.99 at Amazon

A simple but effective golf watch for just a smidge under £120? Bargain. Save 18% here, with more than 42,000 golf courses worldwide preloaded onto the Garmin, and automatically keep track of your score and how far you hit with each club.

Garmin Forerunner 245: was £249.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

A slightly older model in the Garmin family, but still a strong option in the smartwatch space, the Forerunner 245 squeezes a lot into a compact and lightweight device. While it's not quite the lowest the watch has ever been, it's still a great buy at well under £200.

Cyber Monday UK Garmin deals under £400

Garmin Instinct 2 - Solar Surf Edition: was £349.99 now £314.99 at Amazon

Surfers, there's no time like the present to snag this super-tough sports watch. Garmin Instinct 2 standard edition earned an impressive five stars in our review and offers a high-contrast dual-screen display, jazzy new colours, and custom workout suggestions.

Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch: was £349.99 now £244.99 at Amazon

Save on this GPS watch with AMOLED screen and space for 650 offline songs. The Venu series strikes an ideal balance between a genuine smartwatch and a fitness tool.

Cyber Monday UK Garmin deals over £400

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) 42mm: was £829.99 now £719.99 at Amazon

Save £100 on this year's Garmin Epix Pro, a fantastic watch by any metric, now with an LED light for attracting attention, visibility, or warning traffic when you're out on a run at night. It's one of the best Garmin watches we've ever seen, now cheaper than ever.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: was £779.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

The largest Fenix 7 is one of Garmin's most trusted smartwatches. In our 4.5-star review, we praised its fitness tracking, incredible navigation abilities, and massive battery life. For one of the most expensive Garmin watches around, you can't go wrong with a £280 Black Friday price cut.

Garmin Fenix 7 47mm: was £559.00 now £449.00 at Currys

Save £110 on one of Garmin's finest outdoor watches. A battery that can last 18 days, with VO2 max monitoring, TopoActive Maps for detailed terrain mapping, Training Readiness scores, and plenty more.