The remarkable Dyson CameraJet can brush and floss your teeth for AU$799 — these alternatives are just a fraction of the price

Dyson made headlines this week when it launched the CameraJet — an electric toothbrush that goes beyond traditional brushing by adding a water-floss function and even a camera that can actively see the spots in your mouth that require extra attention. Additionally, your flawed brushing habits can be livestreamed to you to help you improve your oral health.

We’ve been fortunate enough to have already spent a week using the all-singing all-dancing toothbrush — check out our Dyson CameraJet review for more details — and the short of it is, it works. The camera function in particular is even more useful than you might expect — because who hasn’t wanted a live feed of what's happening inside their mouth during brushing? — as it makes sure no spot is left untouched.

While the idea of Dyson venturing into toothbrushes may have been unexpected, what isn’t a surprise is that the CameraJet isn’t what you could call affordable. At AU$799, plus the ongoing cost of replacement brush heads and the proprietary paste and mouthwash, it’s not going to be an impulse buy for many.

Fortunately, several other esteemed toothbrush brands already offer models with AI sensors, smart apps and voice guidance — many of which have made our list of the best electric toothbrushes — and it’s also possible to find some positively reviewed water flossers to blast plaque out from in between your teeth. And buying these two products separatelt will cost much, much, much less than one Dyson CameraJet. Sure, you don’t get the camera, you’ll still get a thorough clean than standard brushing alone. And with the money you save, you could always pay for a visit to a dental hygienist (which is recommended anyway even though most of us don't really enjoy the chair time).

Check out my top electric toothbrush and water flosser picks below.

Electric toothbrushses