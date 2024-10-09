Smile! Electric toothbrushes are going cheap this Prime Day – these are the 8 we recommend

Our pearly whites are high maintenance – they need daily cleaning and manual brushing doesn't quite cut it. Extensive research shows that using an electric toothbrush will help you remove more plaque from your teeth while helping you keep on top of gum health too.

The best electric toothbrushes cost a pretty penny, though, so if you can pick them up when there's massive price drops, you should definitely make the upgrade. Amazon's Prime Day sale is one those times, and this October sale is seeing whopping discounts on brushes from the two top brands – Philips and Oral-B.

The former specialises in sonic brushes – hence the name Sonicare for Philips' offerings. That means they're quieter and gentler compared to oscillating electric brushes, which is what Oral-B makes. Both are great options but people with sensitive teeth might want to consider using sonic brushes.

If you're not already using an electric toothbrush, there's never been a better time to switch, with up to 53% off on Philips Sonicare and up to 66% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes. If you're already using an electric toothbrush but want to upgrade, below are the best deals to make switching up much more affordable. Failing that, they also make great holiday gifts!

Sonic toothbrushes

Most popular Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 (2-pack): was $619 now $289.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$329.01

This is one of the best sonic electric toothbrushes money can buy. If you didn't know what a 'sonic' brush it, it's quieter and gentler than an oscillating electric toothbrush (like Oral-B). The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, and one of them gets you 3 intensities. And this value pack gets you a his-and-hers version too, one in black, the other pink. And the glass is actually the charger.

Most advanced Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power with SenseIQ: was $549 now $399 at Amazon AU Save AU$150

This is one of the most advanced electric brushes from Philips, with an AI-powered app and sensors that can automatically adjust the intensity of brushing if you're pressing too hard. Compared to manual brushing, Philips promises this brush will remove 20x more plaque, will give you 15x healthier gums in 6 weeks and 100% stain reduction in 2 days. That's a tall order but if it keeps its promises, this might be a worthwhile investment for your teeth.

Budget brush Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300: was $129 now $78.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$50.01

While Philips' DiamondClean series brushes are premium, the ProtectiveClean ones are a little more affordable – they're both sonic brushes though, so gentler on the gums. This particular model has a handy feature that will remind you when you need to change the brush head. It also has a pressure sensor to tell you if you're pressing too hard, and let's not forget the AU$50 discount.

Cheap option Philips Sonicare 2100 electric toothbrush: was $79 now $39.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$39.01

Most electric toothbrushes can be expensive, but this Sonicare Series 2100 is brilliant value at 50% off. It promises to remove up to three times more plaque than a regular brush without being too harsh on your gums. There's even a timer feature that you can use to know exactly how long you need to clean each part of your mouth.

Oscillating toothbrushes

Advanced brushing Oral-B iO 8 (white): was $689 now $262.20 at Amazon AU Save AU$426.80

With 6 cleaning modes to personalise your oral hygiene, this brush also has a little colour display that will start by greeting you every day, then show you the mode you've chosen, will remind you when to change the brush head and will offer you a smile if you've brushed well. And a whopping 62% discount really ought make you smile wide, showing off those pearly whites.

Affordably smart Oral-B iO 4 (black): was $299 now $119.70 at Amazon AU Save AU$179.30

While most iO series electric toothbrushes from Oral-B cost a pretty penny, the iO 4 is one of the more affordable ones even before a big 60% discount off RRP. There are 4 cleaning modes here, plus a pressure sensor to stop you from pushing too hard. You can link the Oral-B to your phone as well if you want to track and improve your brushing habits.

Budget brush Oral-B Pro 2000: was $199.99 now $67.15 at Amazon AU Save AU$132.84

A whopping 66% discount makes this oscillating electric toothbrush quite affordable. Capable of removing more plaque than a regular brush, this model has a 2-minute timer so you don't need to overbrush. It also works with most of Oral-B's replaceable brush heads too.

Affordable Oral-B Pro 700 CrossAction: was $99.99 now $44 at Amazon AU Save AU$55.99

It might offer just one daily cleaning mode, but this electric toothbrush can still remove far more plaque than an ordinary toothbrush. Its brush head rotates and pulsates, which allows it to provide a better clean than manual brushing. And it's going quite cheap at just AU$44 for the black colourway.