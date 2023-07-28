Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow review: weird but supportive

The Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is undoubtedly the most unusually-shaped pillow that I’ve ever tested. It has an ergonomic design and if you match your body parts to the designated areas on the pillow, it really does provide a restful sleep experience. It's also adjustable, making it a good choice for side, back, and stomach sleepers, as well as people who suffer from pain while they’re sleeping.

The Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow provides contouring to support the head, neck, shoulders, and arms. The unique design makes it a pillow that can be used by side, back, and stomach sleepers – if you follow the specific instructions for each. The memory foam is springy and bounces back to its original shape – and the fact that the pillow is curved also makes it more ergonomic than many other options. While the pillow itself isn’t washable, the cover can be removed and laundered in the washing machine, making it easy to maintain.

I tested the Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow for over two weeks to see how it compares to the rest of the best pillows on the market. And if you’re looking for ways to really boost your sleep comfort further, take a look at our guide to this year's best mattress for all budgets.

Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow review in brief

Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillowat a glance Type: memory foam

Best suited to: side, back, and stomach sleepers

Dimensions: 21” x 14.5 x 5”

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Zamat's Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is designed to be an all-in-one pillow. It has separate support areas for your head, neck, shoulder, and arms. The butterfly design is definitely unique, but functional. The pillow includes a central sleep area to lay your head, an ARC cervical support area for your neck, a shoulder contour area, and also an arm support area. When you position your upper body to rest on each specified area – including the armrests, which are designed to reduce the pressure on your arms and neck, and increase circulation in your cervical spine and body - the pillow does a good job of relieving aches and pains.

However, this is best achieved if you follow Zamat’s instructions. For example, if you’re a side sleeper, the company recommends using the wing side of the pillow, placing your shoulders close to the pillow while placing your arms on one of the armrests to reduce numbness.

Back sleepers can use both sides of the pillow (with the option to fold the arms under the wings) and the neck and head support reduces pressure on the posterior skull to reduce snoring and improve sleep.

Stomach sleepers are advised to use the wing side of the pillow (and fold the arms under the wings), and relax the shoulders and arms to avoid a stiff neck.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

There’s also a layer of foam (0.8”) that can be removed for those who want a thinner pillow. But if you want a thicker pillow, you’ll need to purchase inserts separately.

Also, I’m not sure if adding or removing such a thin piece of memory foam is going to make that much of a difference.

Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow review: price and deals

Zamat makes three regular (although still oddly-shaped) pillows. In addition to the Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow that I’m currently reviewing, there’s a Butterfly Button Shaped Cervical Pillow which has a deeper center cavity for a more immersive sleep experience. It retails for $85.99/Sale $69.99. The Original Cervical Pillow with Contour Design, which sells for $$75.99/Sale $65.99, lacks the butterfly design.

Zamat also makes a regular-looking Hyper Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $119.99/Sale $59.99, which is thick and plush.

In addition, the company makes a NekGenic Cervical Traction Neck Pilllow with Magnetic Therapy, which looks like a soft barbell, and sells for $64.99/Sale $59.99

Among memory foam pillows, the Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is in the mid-range, and is often on sale. As a cervical pillow, it’s on the slightly higher end.

A comparable option is the DreamCloud Best Rest Memory Foam Pillow. Although it’s not a cervical pillow, it provides a nice balance between support and moldability. The pillow also has cooling properties. But the fill is not adjustable.

Another option is the Casper Hybrid Pillow, which is made of ultra-soft foam and moldable fiber, for a squishy yet supportive feeling. This pillow is available in both mid-loft and low-loft versions, making it easier to select the most appropriate one for you needs. It does not have cooling properties.

View the Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow from $75.99/Sale $65.99 at Zamat

The Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is also at Amazon for $89.99/Sale $55.99. It’s only available in one size (standard), but you can choose between two color choices: solid white, and white with light grey trim. Also, if you purchase 2 packs of pillows on the Zamat website, you can save $10. Purchasing 4 packs will save you $30. Since the pillow is so versatile, it can work for side, back, and stomach sleepers.

Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow review: design and materials

Several cervical support areas keep head and neck aligned

Arm support area reduces pressure on arms

Bamboo rayon outer cover is breathable

The Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow has a polyurethane non-temperature foam material and a 100% polyester pillow case. The polyurethane foam is certified by CertiPUR-US, and is free from ozone depleters and Tris flame retardants, as well as formaldehyde, mercury, lead, and other heavy metals.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

The memory foam is soft and squishy, and also slowly springs back to shape. The pillow is divided into several sections. The middle of the pillow is the head support area, which is designed to hold the head at the right angle. Beneath it is the ARC cervical support area, which supports and holds the neck at the right angle. Directly below this area, the cervical extension area holds the head and curve of the neck and makes it easier to breathe smoothly while sleeping.

On either side of the cervical extension area for the neck are the cervical extension areas that relieve shoulder pressure. And finally, the arm support areas on either side of the pillow reduce pressure on the arms. All of this combines for quite a supportive and comfortable sleeping experience.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

There’s an inner cover and also a moisture-wicking bamboo and polyester zippered cover that can be removed to wash, and then placed back on the pillow. Honestly, this was the only problem area that I encountered. After taking the cover off, it was nearly impossible to get it to fit quite the same when I put it back on the pillow.

Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow review: performance

Supports neck, head and arms

Moisture wicking cover to stay cool

For over two weeks, I slept on a pair of Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillows to see how they fared in performance, testing for setup, comfort, support, and temperature regulation. I also slept on side, back, and stomach positions to see if the performance was the same. Here’s how I got on...

Setup

5 out of 5 stars

The pair of Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillows arrived in boxes covered with black plastic. Since I’m not a fan of branded boxes that advertise what’s inside, I was happy to see that contents were not broadcast to everyone in the shipping process.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

Underneath, the branded boxes were sturdy, and even included How to Use and How to Care instructions on the side of the box. Instructions were also inside of the box – and I really like this attention to detail. Zamat is committed to making sure you know exactly how to use and care for its products.

The pillows were shrink wrapped, and after cutting the plastic off, the pillows immediately started expanding. I don’t stand around watching pillows decompress, but when I came back into the room, the pillows had reached the desired size.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

Fortunately, I did not experience any of the off-gassing smells that are sometimes present with compressed bedding.

The zippable cover reveals another cover, and under that, the polyurethane foam. However, when I put the covers back on, I was never again able to achieve the neat appearance of the pillow before it was unzipped. In the photos, you can clearly tell which pillow had been unzipped and which one hadn’t been touched. It’s also important to note that while the pillows will fit in standard pillow cases, they look rather awkward since they don’t have the same shape as regular pillows.

Temperature regulation

4.5 out of 5 stars

The Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow has a bamboo pillow made of moisture-wicking bamboo and polyester. This breathable material keep me from getting hot at night. (Granted, I also tested the pillows during a cooler season – and with the HVAC set low.) However, I did sleep under a luxe faux fur throw for warmth. I slept cool throughout the test period. However, keep in mind that this is not necessarily a cooling pillow, like, for example, the Nectar Copper Pillow or the Nolah Cooling Foam Pillow.

Firmness and support

4.5 out of 5 stars

In my opinion, the level of firmness and support provided by the Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow depends on your sleep preferences. For example, I’m a combination (side and stomach) sleeper, and my preference is a high loft pillow.

During the 2 week test period, I was comfortable sleeping on my side, stomach and even back. However, when the testing was over, I reverted back to my Saatva Latex Pillows and Sobel Westex Down Pillows – along with my Purple Harmony Pillow when I’m sideways across the bed watching TV. But that’s because, again, my preference is high loft- squishy soft pillows.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

So, I found the Zamat pillows soft and supportive, but not so much that they gained a place in my regular pillow rotation. Having said that, if you prefer a mid or low loft pillow, this one is thoughtfully designed to provide support on several levels. Starting with the middle of the pillow, which is the central head support area. It did a good job of holding my head at the right angle. The ARC cervical support area supported and held my neck in the right position, while the cervical extension area gently cradled my head and the curve of the neck.

When I slept on my side, there were additional cervical extension areas to help relieve shoulder pressure. And I really enjoyed the arm support areas on either side of the pillow, which helped to reduce pressure on my arms. In theory, all of this should combine for an awesome sleeping experience – but here’s my problem: I tend not to sleep squarely in the middle of the pillow, so I had to frequently remind myself to move back to the center. And since I switch from sleeping on my side to sleeping on my stomach, I kept having to remind myself to place my hands in the correct position to benefit from the pillow’s arm support design.

However, when I remembered to follow the instructions, the pillow was enjoyable to sleep on and I never woke up with aches and pains.

Also, I wasn’t sure if removing the 0.8” memory foam at the bottom of the pillow would really make that much of a difference for someone who would find the pillow to be too high. However, I was surprised that it did indeed lower the pillow a bit.

Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow review: user reviews

The Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow has 230 reviews on the company’s website with a 4.8 rating. Many of the reviewers stated that they had chronic pain, and stated that the pillow offered support and relief. Among negative comments, some reviewers complained that they needed to purchase an insert, thought the pillow wasn’t firm enough, or thought it was hot.

On Amazon, the pillow has 8,034 ratings with a 4.4 star average. Positive reviews included those who said it exceeded expectations, and was comfortable for their neck and shoulders. Among negative reviews, some thought the pillow was hard and felt like a rock.

Should you buy the Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow?

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

The Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is certainly worth trying if you suffer from neck and shoulder pain and struggle to find a pillow that can properly cradle your head. It can also be used in a variety of sleep positions. However, you need to make sure you’re sleeping in the right parts of the pillow to get these benefits. The moisture-wicking bamboo and polyester cover keeps the pillow from getting too hot, and helps to keep the pillow clean. The cover is also machine-washable.

The DreamCloud Best Rest Memory Foam Pillow is another option to consider. Although it’s not a cervical pillow, it provides a nice balance between support and moldability. But it does not have adjustable fill.

Also, the Casper Hybrid Pillow is made of ultra-soft foam and moldable fiber, so it’s squishy, yet supportive. Although it doesn’t have adjustable fill, the pillow is available in both mid-loft and low-loft versions, so you can select the right loft for your needs.

However, the Zamat Butterfly Shaped Cervical Memory Foam Pillow is worth a try – especially if you're struggling to sleep with chronic pain.