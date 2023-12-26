Should you buy the Emma Original Plus or Simbatex Essential Foam mattress in the January sales?

While most of the best mattress brands were still resting up after an intense Black Friday, Emma Sleep was already diving straight into Christmas, releasing its Boxing Day sale just one week into December. With up to 55% off in the Emma sale, we were ready to click 'add to cart' on the Emma Original Plus. But with Simba joining in the seasonal fun by knocking 35% off the Simbatex Foam mattress, we have a tough buying decision to make.

We've had a chance to experience both the Emma Original and the Simbatex Foam mattress, and honestly, that doesn't make it an easier decision – they're both really good. Check out our Emma Original mattress review, and our Simbatex Foam mattress review to learn more.

In this head-to-head, we're taking a look at how the Emma Original Plus and Simbatex Essential Foam mattress compare. That's the fancier Emma Original and the basic Simbatex foam. They're two budget-friendly all-foam mattresses from trusted companies, but that's where the differences end. Let's explore how your sleep style will determine your choice in the Emma vs Simbatex showdown.

Should you buy the Emma Original Plus mattress?

The Emma Original Plus is one of our favourite memory foam mattresses (Image credit: Emma Sleep)

Topping both our best memory foam mattress and best mattress for side sleepers guides, you can tell the Emma Original is one of our favourite beds. The Original Plus is essentially the same mattress with a fancier, thicker cover, and it's 20% off in the Boxing Day sale. Let's explore some reasons why you might want to add this mattress to your cart.

Buy the Emma Original Plus if...

✅ You want a mattress you can sink into: A cushioned hug is one fo the defining features of the Emma Original Plus, a memory foam mattress that clings to your shape. It's a sumptuous finish that should particularly appeal to side sleepers. Speaking of which...

✅ You sleep on your side: We rate the Emma Original Plus a 5-6/10 on the firmness scale, which is a medium sleep feel. This squishy cushioning is excellent if you sleep on your side, as it provides relief at the major pressure points.

✅ You're on a tight budget: The Emma Original Plus is an incredibly affordable mattress, especially when it's on sale (like it is right now). You can pick up a double for less than £400 – £386.40, to be price – and a king is just £437.60. An excellent price for the quality of bed.

Don't buy the Emma Original Plus if...

❌ You want a bouncier bed: The slow-moving foam of the Emma Original Plus creates a sleep surface that holds onto you. If you prefer a bed with some bounce, which makes it easier to move in the night, consider a hybrid mattress instead. The Emma NextGen Premium has much more response – something we noted in our Emma NextGen Premium mattress review – and it's 50% off in the Boxing Day sale. Or for a more responsive memory foam, try the Simbatex mattress we've covered below.

❌ You tend to sleep hot: With thick memory foam cushioning that moulds to your body, the Emma Original Plus mattress does have a tendency to trap heat. The Simbatex has excellent breathability for an all-foam mattress, but if you'd rather stick with Emma, try the Luxe Cooling model. In our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review, our tester described the cooling Thermosync technology as the "real deal", noting just how good the mattress temperature regulation is. It also has the best Emma Boxing Day deal right now – the fancier Emma NextGen Cooling mattress has 55% off in the sale.

Should you buy the Simbatex Essential Foam mattress?

The Simbatex is cooler and firmer than many memory foam mattresses (Image credit: Simba)

One of the most affordable beds in the Simba range, the Simbatex Essential Foam mattress is a cooler, firmer memory foam mattress. We like that Simba does things a little differently, rating the Simbatex Original among our favourite memory foam mattresses. With 35% off in the Simba sale, this is a great time to buy.

Buy the Simbatex Foam if...

✅ You get warm in the night: Simba claims that the open cell foam used in the Simbatex mattress allows for 30x more airflow than traditional memory foams. Although we can't guarantee the accuracy of that number, there's one figure we're happy to celebrate – our reviewer gave the Simbatex Original 5/5 for temperature regulation.

✅ You sleep on your front and back: We tend to associate memory foam mattresses with softer sleep surfaces, but the Simbatex bucks that trend. A firmer foam, we rated the Simbatex Original Foam mattress 7.5/10, and found it offered good support if you sleep on your stomach or back.

✅ You want an eco-friendly bed: Simba makes all its mattresses in a zero-waste facility based in the UK. The Simbatex Foam mattress is 100% recyclable, and Simba itself is a certified B Corporation.

Don't buy the Simbatex Foam if...

❌ You're looking for the memory foam 'hug': The firmer, more responsive build of the Simbatex foam creates a bed you sleep on top of, rather than sink into. For the classic memory foam embrace, the Emma Original Plus is better. Alternatively, check out the Hypnia Supreme. We found the medium sleep feel incredibly cushioned in our Hypnia Memory Foam mattress review. If you shop now, there's 63% off a double.

❌ Overheating is a regular problem: The Simbatex foam does a good job of keeping the average sleeper a comfortable temperature overnight, but if you have a big issue with warmth, consider investing in a hybrid. In our Simba Hybrid Original mattress review, our tester described the temperature control as "excellent", and there's 45% off in the Simba sale.