With the correct care and upkeep, the multiple supportive layers of the best hybrid mattresses can provide comfortable sleep for many years. Which brings us to the question: do you need to flip a hybrid mattress?

For the most part, the answer is no. A hybrid mattress is one that includes layers of different materials (usually foams and springs). Few hybrid mattresses need to be flipped as these inner layers are designed to go one way up. Flipping a hybrid mattress will likely lead to an uncomfortable night, and might even damage your mattress. Only double-sided hybrid beds need to be flipped, and these are not very common

Mattress flipping is generally done to distribute pressure evenly across the bed, helping your best mattress stay supportive for longer. But even without flipping, a well-built hybrid mattress should last for seven to 10 years.

In this guide, we'll explore why you don't need to flip a hybrid mattress, and the rare exceptions to this rule. If you're still unsure about whether your hybrid bed should be flipped, either check the brand website, or any instructions that have been provided.

Do hybrid mattresses need to be flipped? Most hybrid mattresses should not be flipped. A traditional hybrid features layers of cushioned material and layers of springs, carefully arranged for optimum comfort. When you flip the mattress, you upturn the order of the layers. At best, you'll make the mattress uncomfortable to sleep on. At worst, you risk causing serious damage to your bed. Note, we're talking about turning the mattress so the bottom becomes the top and vice versa. You might still need to rotate your hybrid mattress (so the foot end becomes the head end), but instructions for that will vary from model to model.

Many modern hybrids feature multiple different layers of materials. Generally, the softer, more cushioned materials go on the top (there might even be a pillow-top or Euro-top), while the sturdier layers are at the bottom to create structure and stability. If the mattress is flipped, you'll find yourself sleeping on the robust base, while the comfortable cushioning cradles your bed frame. The top side should be clearly labeled, but it you can't spot it, check out the brand website or look for an information leaflet in the delivery packaging.

With all that said, there are some hybrids bed that are designed to be flipped – for example the Layla Hybrid mattress. These generally have a stable layer at the core with a different firmness level either side. However, it's tricky to create two very distinct feels within one mattress, so the difference between the two is likely to be subtle. These flippable hybrids aren't hugely common, and it should be obvious when you purchase that that's what you're buying.

2 hybrid mattresses that don't need to be flipped...

<a href="https://dreamcloudsleep.xuok.net/c/221109/473934/8339?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dreamcloudsleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">DreamCloud mattress

The DreamCloud mattress is one of our favorite hybrids, offering a luxury feel at an affordable price tag. Comfortable and supportive for a wide range of sleep positions, the complex design features layers of coils balanced by layers of cushioning. It doesn't need to be flipped – very good news, because this is a heavy bed – but it should be rotated every three months. Learn more with our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/dreamcloud-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.com"">DreamCloud mattress review.

<a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1100l8udd/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-classic" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Saatva Classic mattress

The Saatva Classic mattress closely resembles the traditional innerspring, thanks to it's coil-heavy build. However, that small layer of comfort material at the top of the bed classes it as a hybrid – and means this is a bed you don't need to flip. Our reviewer described it as the "closest thing to having a hotel mattress in your own home" and if that isn't enough to convince you, check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/saatva-classic-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"">Saatva Classic mattress review.

And one that does

<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1410674&u=1338591&m=63899&afftrack=hawk-custom-tracking&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Flaylasleep.com%2Fproduct%2Fhybrid-mattress%2F" data-link-merchant="laylasleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Layla Hybrid mattress

The Layla Hybrid is a mattress with a secret – it's actually two beds in one. Flip it one way and you'll be enjoying a super soft sleep surface that's ideal for side sleepers. Flip it the other, and you have a firm bed for front and back sleepers. Learn more with our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/layla-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laylasleep.com"">Layla Hybrid mattress review.