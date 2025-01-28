Garmin down? Reports surface of many Garmin watches crashing – are you affected?

Hi there! TR's Senior Fitness and Wearables Ed Matt Evans here. I'm starting this live blog as I've been seeing reports of many of the best Garmin watches, including the Garmin Forerunner 265, Garmin Venu 3, and Garmin Epix Pro have been stuck in their respective boot-up screens today.

Users have reached out to support and been told a fix is coming, and we've reached out to Garmin for comment. We'll continue to update this live blog as the situation develops.

In the meantime, reach out via email at matt.evans@futurenet.com and tell us whether you've been affected by the problem, and what make and model of Garmin you own. Stay tuned for further developments!