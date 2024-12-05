New Garmin firmware update could break your Forerunner – here's what you need to know

Garmin has released a new software update

The latest version is reportedly playing havoc with some Forerunner models

Users are complaining of touchscreen issues and Wi-Fi sync problems

A new software update released by Garmin appears to be disrupting the functionality of many of the best Garmin watches out there. However, confusion abounds as to what Garmin has actually changed, and what may or may not be broken in the latest version, specifically for users of the popular Forerunner range.

Garmin rolled out version 21.19 of its software on December 2. Improvements listed include updates to Pool Swim workouts, the new Meditation activity, and fixes to a range of bugs and quirks.

Since the update, Forerunner users have reported various issues, specifically regarding Wi-Fi sync and using the touchscreen on their devices. So what's going on, and what do you need to know?

To start with the more straightforward issue, some users are reporting problems with Wi-Fi sync following the update. "After installing Forerunner 955 - Software Version 21.19 the wi-fi sync does not work," one user reported December 4.

Plenty of comments indicate a similar issue, and Garmin does note in its release notes that "it is recommended users sync their devices using Garmin Express or Wifi to expedite the transfer of files required for the meditation activity." The bulk of the new update, which is laden with new features, may be causing Wi-Fi sync issues, but whatever the case, there doesn't seem to be a clear cause or fix.

Even more confusing are the changes/bugs relating to the touchscreen.

Multiple users are reporting a bug that means the Forerunner touchscreen is always enabled during activities, even when the 'Touch Disabled' setting is turned on. "I was out for a run in the rain at lunchtime today & noticed the same as the wet sleeve of my jacket was swiping through the data fields," one user confirmed. This sounds like a bug, and Garmin has commented on at least one thread to say "We are aware of this disruption and are currently investigating. I apologize for any frustration!"

The issue is muddied, however, because there's another touchscreen 'bug' affecting users that Garmin says is actually an intentional change. in 21.19, the Forerunner's Stopwatch is controlled by the buttons on the device, not the touchscreen. "I can not control the stopwatch using a touch screen after software update 21.19. I can only use the buttons to start/stop/reset it. Touch screen does work in the timer," one user lamented.

Garmin has since confirmed in response that "This was an intentional change. You now must use the buttons on the Stopwatch and Timer screen to start, stop, and reset the time. I'm sorry for any disappointment regarding this change!"

To sum up, the latest Garmin update definitely has some bugs regarding Wi-Fi and using the touchscreen during activities. However, if you've found your stopwatch no longer works via touchscreen and can only be controlled using buttons, Garmin says this is an intentional change. Whether it was a good one or not remains to be seen.

Between this latest kerfuffle and the recent issue with Garmin watch faces crashing, it's been a choppy few days for the company's software division.