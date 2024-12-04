Garmin just revealed all the free new features in its December update

Garmin has released the full list of its December 2024 updates

Its smartwatches and cycling computers are getting a slew of new features

Headlines include strength training plans and workout execution scores

Garmin has officially revealed the slew of changes included in its December 2024 update for its best Garmin smartwatches and cycling computers.

Garmin says the new updates will improve functionality and add new features to its various smartwatches and fitness trackers, with various new tools added to models including the Fenix, Forerunner, Venu, Vivoactive, and Edge series.

The official document was spotted by NotebookCheck and reveals all the updates we can expect on every model.

So whether you have one of Garmin's best running watches, a rugged Fenix, or a cycling computer, here's what you can expect over the coming weeks.

Garmin says its free software updates are already rolling out to devices, and will continue to do so over the coming weeks, so don't worry if you own one of these devices and haven't yet seen the download. The easiest way to ensure you get it as soon as possible is to enable automatic updates in your device settings.

The three big new features are lactate threshold auto-detection, meditation, and strength training.

Garmin's lactate threshold will now give you your lactate threshold heart rate, pace, and power without the need to train to high intensity, helping you plan training zones for workouts. Guided meditation activities can help reduce stress and anxiety.

Finally, Garmin's new strength training plans can help you optimize performance and endurance for building muscle or improving fitness, with plans for all types of athletes.

You can see the full list of features rolling out, and which models will receive them in Garmin's table below.

