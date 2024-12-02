Going in circles searching for Cyber Monday smart ring deals? Don't worry, we've rounded up six of the best, and we're looping you in
One smart ring deal to rule them all? Try six
Smartwatches? Who needs 'em. If you want the very latest trendy tech, smart rings are the only way to have your finger on the pulse – both your own, and on the health and fitness technology industry.
The Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to get one of the best smart rings whether you're going for a big name like Oura and Samsung, or a cheaper competitor. Smart rings are perfect for people who want to monitor their sleep, health and exercise, but hate wearing watches to bed and would prefer an old-fashioned analog watch as opposed to another screen in their lives.
Check out the deals in full below, and scroll down for more smart rings deals where you are via our automatic dealfinding tool, to save you going round the bend. Add one to your cart and ring it up before the Cyber Monday deals come full circle (I'm so sorry).
Today’s best Cyber Monday smart ring deals (US)
With no subscription fees, the Ringconn is the cheapest good smart ring you'll get this Black Friday. It's a heart rate and sleep tracker, monitors stress and HRV, and offers a digital diary with its Timeline feature. It's not as feature-rich as Oura and Samsung, but for $219 and no added fees, it's a steal.
Save $65 on the up-front cost of either a Heritage or a Horizon (angular surface) design. Your discount and price will vary depending on colorway and size chosen, but we've highlighted the lowest possible price here. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4. This discount saves you the lion's share of a year's subscription to the $5.99 a month Oura Membership, increasing the value of the overall package.
Right now in the US, you can score $57 off the Samsung Galaxy Ring. It's not quite its lowest price of $319, but it's the best deal left in the Cyber Monday sales and one of the first major discounts since its release. Just watch out, not all sizes and colors are discounted the same.
Today’s best Cyber Monday smart ring deals (US)
The same great discount for the Silver colour. Other colours and finishes such as Gold, Stealth Black and Rose Gold are available at a premium, but the discounts can be more significant: for example, the Rose Gold option is down from £449 to £349, a £100 saving.
There's a £50 saving on every size and color of the Galaxy Ring at Samsung in the UK. That's also the lowest-ever price, and while the discount isn't as generous as across the pond, it is available on the entire range.
The Gen 1 ring has a 20% discount in the UK, but considering the best smart rings start at around £350 these days, £231 is an excellent price for a reliable phone-agnostic smart ring.
As you can read in our Oura Ring Gen 3 review and Samsung Galaxy Ring review, we reckon these two are the two rings to rule them all from a performance perspective, but that does mean they're the most expensive. Our Ringconn review also showed that the cheaper Ring held up very well under scrutiny, and we can recommend it as a solid fitness tracker. All three can monitor your heart rate round the clock, track sleep very efficiently, and count steps - among other features.
After an astonishing run of discounts, we expect these prices to hold steady as we see out Cyber Monday.
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone 16 for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Sonos: up to 20% off speakers and soundbars
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.