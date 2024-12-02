Going in circles searching for Cyber Monday smart ring deals? Don't worry, we've rounded up six of the best, and we're looping you in

Smartwatches? Who needs 'em. If you want the very latest trendy tech, smart rings are the only way to have your finger on the pulse – both your own, and on the health and fitness technology industry.

The Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to get one of the best smart rings whether you're going for a big name like Oura and Samsung, or a cheaper competitor. Smart rings are perfect for people who want to monitor their sleep, health and exercise, but hate wearing watches to bed and would prefer an old-fashioned analog watch as opposed to another screen in their lives.

Smart rings are perfect for people who want to monitor their sleep, health and exercise, but hate wearing watches to bed and would prefer an old-fashioned analog watch as opposed to another screen in their lives.

Today’s best Cyber Monday smart ring deals (US)

Ringconn Gen 1 smart ring: was $279 now $219 at Amazon With no subscription fees, the Ringconn is the cheapest good smart ring you'll get this Black Friday. It's a heart rate and sleep tracker, monitors stress and HRV, and offers a digital diary with its Timeline feature. It's not as feature-rich as Oura and Samsung, but for $219 and no added fees, it's a steal.

Oura Ring Generation 3: was $299 now $235.10 at Amazon Save $65 on the up-front cost of either a Heritage or a Horizon (angular surface) design. Your discount and price will vary depending on colorway and size chosen, but we've highlighted the lowest possible price here. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4. This discount saves you the lion's share of a year's subscription to the $5.99 a month Oura Membership, increasing the value of the overall package.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $343.99 at Amazon Right now in the US, you can score $57 off the Samsung Galaxy Ring. It's not quite its lowest price of $319, but it's the best deal left in the Cyber Monday sales and one of the first major discounts since its release. Just watch out, not all sizes and colors are discounted the same.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was £399.99 now £349.99 at Samsung UK There's a £50 saving on every size and color of the Galaxy Ring at Samsung in the UK. That's also the lowest-ever price, and while the discount isn't as generous as across the pond, it is available on the entire range.

As you can read in our Oura Ring Gen 3 review and Samsung Galaxy Ring review, we reckon these two are the two rings to rule them all from a performance perspective, but that does mean they're the most expensive. Our Ringconn review also showed that the cheaper Ring held up very well under scrutiny, and we can recommend it as a solid fitness tracker. All three can monitor your heart rate round the clock, track sleep very efficiently, and count steps - among other features.

After an astonishing run of discounts, we expect these prices to hold steady as we see out Cyber Monday.

