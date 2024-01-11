Want to start working out? The Fitbit Inspire 3 is now back to its record-low Black-Friday price

The second Friday of every new year is sometimes known as “Quitter’s Day” as it’s when people tend to give up on their new year’s resolutions. The end of the second work week is apparently when busy gyms start to empty out in favor of the bars, quitting smokers begin to feel the itch to light up again, the dark clouds begin to gather and there’s a pervasive feeling in the air that 2024 may not, in fact, be so different from 2023 after all.

If your New Year’s resolution is to exercise more, or get your steps in with greater frequency, you can’t go wrong with one of the best Fitbits for beginners, the Fitbit Inspire 3. It’s one of Fitbit’s cheapest devices but still offers step, heart rate, sleep, and workout tracking, monitoring how those statistics trend over time and offering a range of workout profiles. It’s waterproof, packs 10 days of battery life with every charge, and offers notification functionalities.

Right now in the US, Amazon is offering the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $69.95 down from $99.95, its lowest price ever, and the same deal it offered on Black Friday. If you’re in the UK, Amazon is also offering a great discount there, down from £84.99 to £69.99. Not as big of a discount there, but still good.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon US

Amazon has the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $69.95 a record-low and a fantastic value for a feature-packed activity tracker. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was £84.99 now £69.00 at Amazon UK

The same great tracker as above, with a 19% discount here. Note this discount only applies to the Lilac Bliss colored-band model: if you’re looking for black-on-black, you’re out of luck as that’s full price.

We highlighted the Fitbit Inspire 3 as our choice for new runners looking to do a Couch to 5K this year, as you can see in the video below. It’s a really good little tracker, and not just one for runners: the idea is that not only can you see your progress, but also your stats in real-time. You can check if your heart rate’s running too high during a workout, which could indicate that you might want to stop, take a break, a sip of water, and keep going.

Couch to 5K is based on a combination of running and walking, allowing you to finish each session in its entirety without being too exhausting, or unenjoyable for beginners. However, even if you’re more interested in gym work, swimming, cycling or dance than jogging, the same principles work for all forms of exercise – a workout you can finish comfortably, with a smile on your face, is a workout you’re more likely to do again.

