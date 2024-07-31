The cheap but brilliant Fitbit Inspire 3 has just hit an all-time low at Amazon

Trying to get fitter and feel like you need some encouragement to put one foot in front of the other? That’s where a fitness tracker can help immensely. Currently, you can buy the Fitbit Inspire 3 at Amazon for £59.99 (was £84.99).

It’s pretty much the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Fitbit Inspire 3 drop to. It’s been £1 lower back in July 2023 but we’re not going to complain over a tiny difference like that. Instead, we’ll simply marvel at the fact that since then, the Fitbit Inspire 3 has only ever really dropped to £65 and that was back in April. That means this is a fairly unusual discount and one you won't want to miss.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of the best Fitbits for anyone on a budget thanks to offering all the essentials you could need. It’s even more tempting at this low price.

Today's best Fitbit deal

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a simple yet highly competent fitness tracker. Fitting much like a bracelet, it monitors your activity levels, has 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides automatic exercise tracking. It’ll also remind you when to move more and there’s a daily stress management score and readiness score to help you see how you’re doing. A hefty 10-day battery life means it rarely needs much attention from you either.

In our Fitbit Inspire 3 review, we described it as a “great entry point to the health and fitness-tracking world”. That’s how I treated it when I bought one a couple of years ago. It offers some great health tracking features so you can see when you should ideally rest and when you can feel smug about getting in thousands of steps across one day.

It has a small AMOLED screen but it’s bright and colorful so you can see at a glance how many steps you’ve got in and however many calories you’ve burned.

To get the most from it, you’ll need to sign up to Fitbit Premium but six months is included with this deal so you’re all set into 2025. Besides monitoring your exercise, there’s also sleep tracking which I found convenient for helping me figure out what I needed to do to improve my sleeping habits. A vibrating alarm is a kinder way of waking you up than a loud sound too.

If you want something more feature-packed, there are other Fitbit deals available all the time. These include fitness trackers and more smartwatch-based options. There are also lots of Apple Watch deals – being the device I upgraded to following my time with the Fitbit Inspire 3 – but I still miss the vast battery life of Fitbit’s offering.