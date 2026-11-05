Winter is coming, and I've just unearthed a whole load of deals on cold-weather clothing from one of my favorite outdoor brands: Patagonia. This is especially exciting because good Patagonia discounts don't come along very often, and Patagonia kit is rather expensive. The place to head for said deals is Cotswold Outdoor, and the sale includes everything from lightweight down jackets to cosy fleece mid-layers, protective waterproofs, knitted hats and winter coats.

I've rounded up what I think are the 18 best deals below, but there are plenty more to explore. If you can't see what you're looking for, hit the quick links below to browse the full range of price-drops. I've also focused on men's apparel here, but there's a large selection of women's Patagonia deals too — hit the link below to see them.

This is billed as a Black Friday sale, and you might be feeling that's a little premature — Black Friday isn't until 27 November, after all. I've been covering these sales events for nine years now, and generally my advice has been that you might as well wait until the 'proper' Black Friday to make your purchases, in case the retailer decides to drop the price a little more for the big day.

However, in this case, I'd suggest it's a better idea to buy now — sizes tend to sell out quickly in sales like these, and at the moment there's a good selection available for all my picks. Plus, you'll have your cold-weather kit ready as soon as the temperatures start to really fall.

Patagonia price-drops

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