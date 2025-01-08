Can't afford the Garmin Instinct 3? Get a Garmin Instinct 2S at a better-than-Black-Friday price today

Even though the Garmin Instinct 3 has been announced and is about to be released, there's never been a better time to pick up a five-star Garmin Instinct 2. Most likely because of the sequel's launch, you can get some terrific deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 right now, and some of them are even better deals than we found during Black Friday.

Right now, you can get a Garmin Instinct 2S, the smaller 40mm version of the watch, for just $254.99 at Best Buy, saving $45 in the US. In the UK, however, you can get the same watch for just £169.99 at Argos, which is a lowest-ever price and excellent value for this fantastic sports watch. At this price, it's even better than the best Apple Watch if you're a sporty iPhone owner looking for a compatible smartwatch.

Check out the deals in full below, and scroll down for more Instinct 2 deals in your region.

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2S deals:

Garmin Instinct 2S: was $299.99 now $254.99 at Best Buy Get the Garmin Instinct 2 in its smallest 40mm size. It's got GPS tracking, all-day heart health monitoring, Garmin's Body Battery and Morning Report recovery tools (also on the Instinct 3) and all manner of outdoor training and navigation aids. Perfect for runners, hikers, cyclists, swimmers and more.

Garmin Instinct 2S: was £229.99 now £169.99 at Argos The same 40mm watch (ideal for smaller wrists) at a better-than-Black-Friday price at Argos. From casual hikes to marathon runs, the Instinct 2S does it all. Its 21-day battery life leaves Apple Watches in the dust, and its MIP screen has a pleasing old-school G-Shock aesthetic.

Why get this deal?

The Garmin Instinct 2S (which we gave five stars in our review) may not have the LED flashlight or the AMOLED screen of the upcoming Garmin Instinct 3, but it's not short on features. Most of the software features the Instinct 3 boasts are also available on this durable, rugged, exceptionally cheap watch.

If you're not too bothered about it being glanceable at night and you want to save some money, it might be prudent to get the Instinct 2 instead of its newer model.

The 2S is the smallest version of the Instinct 2, perfect for thinner wrists, but you can find deals on the conventional 45mm Instinct 2 and the larger 50mm 2X below.