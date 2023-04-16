Roundup: The best RTX 4070 desktop PCs and laptops you can buy right now

Where to buy RTX 4070 The RTX 4070 is now on sale, and we're hunting down stock in the US and UK to help you find the card you're looking for. Stay up to date with our Where to buy RTX 4070 live tracker so you don't miss a stock drop in your region.

The RTX 4070 is finally here - and it’s pretty darn great. I’ve been trawling through retailer sites to bring you the best deals on the various models of the GPU for two days now, and I’ve learned two things: one, my work laptop really does not enjoy having so many Chrome tabs open; and two, there are some seriously good pre-built PCs featuring the new GPU.

Whether you’re in the UK or the US, I’ve rounded up the best choices when it comes to snagging yourself a fine gaming PC - without going through the hassle of building one yourself, if you’re not mechanically inclined (or just lazy, like me!)

I’ve also picked out gaming laptops that I think look pretty darn great - you can expect to see some RTX 4070-equipped laptops make it into our various rankings and reviews over the coming months.

Best RTX 4070 Gaming PC: US

(Image credit: MSI)

The Aegis line from MSI has produced some exceedingly solid – and not too expensive – gaming PCs in the past, and it looks like this latest generation will be no exception. The Aegis R 13 packs not just the RTX 4070, but a powerful next-gen Intel Core i7-13700F processor along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

You can pick up this model for $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) – I ran the numbers using the excellent PCPartPicker build tool, effectively rebuilding this PC as accurately as I could based on the provided specs on Best Buy’s website (when I wasn’t sure exactly which component to use, I picked the cheapest option) and it totaled to $1671.81 without an OS. So I feel comfortable saying that this is a solid deal!

Best RTX 4070 Gaming PC: UK

(Image credit: Scan)

Over in the UK, Scan (opens in new tab) is one of the best choices for custom-built PCs - just remember that they’re often built-to-order, so you may have to wait a few days to receive your pre-built system.

This particular model, simply called the ‘Scan Performance RTX’ (opens in new tab) will cost you £1,549.99, and uses an Intel Core i7-12700F - along with the expected 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which feel pretty standard for a gaming PC using the RTX 4070. Building – or buying – a PC is a fair bit more expensive in the UK than the US right now, but this is a good-value pick that should last you for years to come.

Best RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: US

(Image credit: Asus)

This one shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who keeps their finger on the pulse of the gaming laptop space: it’s the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (opens in new tab). Clocking in for $1,949.99 at Best Buy, the Zephyrus M16 is another great laptop from a long line of great laptops, bringing power and style in one surprisingly slender package.

This laptop has some seriously fierce specs, from a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor to a 16-inch QHD display with a whopping 240Hz – perfect for getting an ultra-high framerate in twitchy shooters like CS:GO and Valorant. It’s also one of Asus’s industry-standard ROG Nebula displays, which means it provides a guaranteed level of contrast, color density, and sharpness – making epic single-player adventures look fantastic too.

Best RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: UK

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (opens in new tab) has, as the name suggests, a gorgeous OLED display - but it’s also one of the only 4K laptops you can buy featuring the RTX 4070 right now. Since DLSS 3 effectively allows the 4070 to play at 4K where its predecessor the 3070 couldn’t, snagging this higher-res screen (along with an i9-13900H CPU and a hefty 32GB of DDR4 RAM) is a great choice if you want to experience the very best the RTX 4070 has to offer, all without shackling yourself to a desk.

I went back and forth a bit on this one (there are quite a lot of RTX 4070 laptops on sale in the UK right now), but I opted for this model. It’s a tad more expensive than I’d like, but given the specs, I think it’s pretty fair.