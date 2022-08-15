The GhostBed Luxe: Should you buy this premium cooling mattress?

The GhostBed Luxe is a medium-plush memory foam mattress that's a godsend for hot sleepers, per the verified user reviews we've analyzed. Six out of its seven layers have temperature-regulating features, with a phase-changing top cover that is quite literally cool to the touch. It’s particularly suited to side sleepers, who can sink into the foam and feel cushioned at key pressure points along their shoulders and hips.

GhostBed calls its Luxe mattress the 'coolest bed in the world,' which is a lofty title. And thus, it comes at quite a lofty price — a queen-size Luxe retails for $2,395. However, GhostBed's early Labor Day mattress sale currently knocks 30% off the GhostBed Luxe (opens in new tab) and throws in a couple of its Luxury GhostPillows with purchase. But it's still a higher-ticket purchase, even after discount.

The GhostBed Luxe holds a spot in our best mattress guide for being the coolest mattress around, but does that make it the right choice for your sleeping style and budget? Here, we'll give you all the details on cost, comfort, support and quality to help you make an informed decision on whether you should purchase this premium cooling mattress. Here's what you need to know about GhostBed's top-tier bed...

GhostBed Luxe: At a glance

Layers of premium cooling tech

Great for side sleepers especially

Isolates motion very well

101-night trial and 25-year warranty Too soft for most stomach sleepers

Less than competitors, but still pricey

If you spend your nights throwing off the covers in an attempt to cool down, the GhostBed Luxe just might be the answer to your prayers. This memory foam mattress contains a host of technologies unique to the brand, including a Ghost Ice phase-changing fabric cover that reacts to your body temperature and a Ghost Ice layer to transfer away heat and keep the core of the mattress cool.

All-foam mattresses are notorious for retaining heat. GhostBed defies this trend by adding advanced cooling tech to all (but one) of its foam layers. The top three layers contain a half-inch of the aforementioned Ghost Ice fabric plus an inch of gel memory foam and cooling fibers.

Beneath a Ghost Ice foam layer is another layer of gel-infused foam, followed by a layer of transitional Ghost Bounce foam to prevent you from sinking too deep into it. A 7.5-inch layer of high-density base foam keeps everything else in place.

(Image credit: GhostBed)

GhostBed Luxe Mattress: Specs Type: Memory foam mattress in a box

Trial Period: 101 days

Warranty: 25 years

Price: $1,895 – $4,090 (RRP)

Height: 13 inches

Firmness (1-10): 5.5

User Review Rating: 4.8/5

The Luxe has a medium-plush feel that's particularly suited to back and side sleepers. It offers soft, contouring support around key pressure points such as the shoulders, hips, knees and back. It’s not a great choice for stomach sleepers though, as the foam means that sleepers may sink too far into it to be supported where needed. (It's rated 5.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale.)

The seven layers of foam in the mattress mean that motion transfer is non-existent, so the GhostBed Luxe is also a great choice for those who share their bed with a restless sleeper. (Although if you or your partner toss and turn due to overheating, the cooling tech of the GhostBed Luxe should resolve that issue.)

This isn’t a budget mattress, with prices starting at $1,895 for a twin. However, compared to other premium cooling mattresses it’s actually quite a bargain. For example, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze starts at $3,949 for a twin long (opens in new tab), and the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow is $2,295 for a twin (opens in new tab). Plus, during this month's mattress sales, GhostBed is cutting 30% off its line of beds, dropping the starting price of the Luxe to $1,327 for a twin.

As of August 2022, the GhostBed Luxe mattress has close to 1,900 user reviews with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Fans of this bed like its blend of comfort and support, with several customers claiming relief from back or joint pain. Of course, many people also sing the Luxe's praises when it comes to keeping them comfortably cool at night — which means no more tossing-and-turning. On the flip side, those who aren't fond of the GhostBed Luxe don't find it as firm (or soft) as they'd like, speaking to how subjective mattress firmness can be. There are also scattered complaints regarding the quality of customer service.

GhostBed gives sleepers 101 nights to test out its Luxe mattress, which is well beyond the three weeks it takes for a body to adjust to the feel of a brand new bed. If you don't like it, GhostBed will refund you the full amount and work with you to either donate or recycle the bed. Otherwise, your purchase will be backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

Note that customers located in AK or HI won't qualify for the 101-night sleep trial, nor can those orders be returned. Shipping also isn't free and incurs a $600 charge.

GhostBed Luxe: Prices and deals

The GhostBed Luxe is a luxury mattress, although it is considerably cheaper than other true cooling mattresses on the market. Let’s look at the retail prices for each size:

Twin: $1,895

Twin XL: $2,045

Full: $2,175

Queen: $2,395

King: $2,695

Cal King: $2,715

Split King: $4,090

However, GhostBed regularly offers some hefty savings on its entire range, including the Luxe. Right now, GhostBed is taking 30% off all mattresses (opens in new tab) during its early Labor Day Sale. That knocks the price of a twin to $1,327 and a queen to $1,677. To further sweeten the deal, GhostBed throws in a couple of its best pillows for free (a $380 value).

Meanwhile, you can avail of a 40% savings if you bundle the GhostBed Luxe with one of the brand's adjustable bases. Perhaps the most popular of these bundles is the GhostBed Luxe Split King Adjustable Set for $4,373 (opens in new tab), a total savings of $2,915. This is a great choice for co-sleepers who can't quite agree on comfort level. (Adjustable bases are also suitable for anyone who deals with chronic pain, snoring, or other health issues as they'll be able to position the bed appropriately.)

GhostBed Luxe: Design and materials

A 13-inch mattress made up of seven layers

Top phase change cover is cool to the touch

Proprietary foam promotes cooling and comfort

(Image credit: GhostBed)

The 13-inch GhostBed Luxe is built with seven layers, starting with a cool-to-the-touch cover made from half an inch of Ghost Ice Fabric. This is a phase change material that reacts to your body temperature to keep you cool. Underneath this is an inch of gel memory foam to introduce softness and contouring. Below this, a layer of cooling fiber promotes airflow over the top of the Ghost Ice layer. This transfers heat to keep the entire core of the mattress cool.

Next up is a 2-inch layer of gel memory foam that’s designed to offer pressure relief and aid in body heat regulation. This sits atop the Ghost Bounce layer, a proprietary material that’s bouncy like latex yet contouring like memory foam. The whole mattress is completed by a 7.5-inch high-density support layer to provide support and durability to the bed.

The Luxe uses Certi-PUR-US certified foam, meaning that the mattress is free from harmful chemicals, heavy metals and ozone depleters, and is toxin-free. It arrives vacuum packed in a box, so do expect some off-gassing for the first few days. Read our guide answering what is mattress off-gassing to learn how to mitigate this unpleasant (though otherwise harmless) smell.

GhostBed Luxe: Comfort and Support

Six out of its seven layers contain cooling elements

Best suited for side sleepers who want plush support

Stomach sleepers may need something firmer

(Image credit: GhostBed)

GhostBed says that the Luxe is their best mattress for side sleepers and we’d certainly agree that it’s very well suited to these sleepers. Back and combination sleepers looking for plusher support should also enjoy this mattress.

Because the Luxe has a slightly softer feel than many other mattresses it’s a perfect choice for those looking for more support and cushioning at the neck, shoulders and hips. You’ll get that true cradling effect that fans of memory foam mattresses adore, without sinking in too far. And the Luxe is equally supportive for back and side sleepers of all body weights – heavier sleepers will still feel cradled and supported without sinking too far into the mattress. We wouldn’t recommend the Luxe to stomach sleepers though – it’s too soft to support the hips in this position.

The main draw of the Luxe though is its exceptional cooling abilities. With six out of the seven layers in this mattress having cooling features, it’s a hot sleeper’s dream. And though it's by no means cheap, it’s still considerably cheaper than many other dedicated cooling mattresses.

The GhostBed Luxe is also an excellent choice for couples as the plush foam deadens any motion transfer and makes this an ideal mattress for those sharing a bed with a restless partner. The cooling tech should ideally eliminate any tossing and turning, but the low motion transfer is also useful if your co-sleeper operates on a different schedule than you do.

Should you buy the GhostBed Luxe?

(Image credit: GhostBed)

The GhostBed Luxe foam mattress is a godsend for those who struggle to stay cool at night. Packed full of features to help regulate temperature until you wake up in the morning, this mattress even feels cool to the touch. It’s not a cheap mattress, but it is one of the more affordable dedicated cooling mattresses on the market.

The plush feel of the Luxe makes it particularly suited to side sleepers, who will find that it cushions and supports them no matter their body type or weight. Back sleepers will likewise find themselves well supported by this mattress, but stomach sleepers won’t be adequately supported at the hips. It’s also surprisingly easy to move around on the mattress, considering it's all foam, meaning that it's a solid option for combination sleepers, too.

This 7-layer foam mattress is a great choice for couples as the foam reduces motion transfer to non-existent levels. Granted, hot sleepers who share a bed with a partner should limit the amount of tossing and turning thanks to the GhostBed's cooling tech. But if you and your sleeping partner go to bed at different times, you won't have to worry about waking the other person here.

If you enjoy the 'hug' of memory foam yet need a mattress to keep you cool at night, the GhostBed Luxe is an excellent choice. You'll get a 101-night mattress trial so your body will have plenty of time to acclimate. If it doesn't vibe with your sleep style, you can donate or recycle it free of charge and receive your money back. Otherwise, GhostBed will protect your mattress with a 25-year warranty.

GhostBed Luxe: Competitors