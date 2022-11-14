Vizio’s feature-packed V-Series 4K TV is now just $268 in this Walmart deal

Vizio is a brand that for years owned the budget TV space before competitors like TCL, Hisense, and Amazon crashed the party. The company nonetheless continues to turn out high-quality sets at affordable prices, and its V-Series models are among those we’d recommend keeping an eye out for in this year’s Black Friday TV deals .

Right now, you can buy a 43-inch Vizio V-Series TV at Walmart for just $268 (opens in new tab). That’s the kind of price you expect to see when early Black Friday deals roll out, and is one of the best sales we’ve yet seen this year for a Vizio V-Series model.

What do V-Series TVs bring to the table? Though it’s a budget line (that “V” stands for “Value”), these 4K TVs are incredibly feature-packed, offering Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, a full array LED backlight, Bluetooth headphone output for private listening, voice-enabled remote control, and three total HDMI 2.1 ports.

This 43-incher is the smallest screen size in the V-Series, which scales up to a 75-inch model. We consider it to be a good option for a bedroom TV, where the set’s many picture performance-related features will prove a benefit for movie viewing.

Should you need a larger size, Walmart also has a 58-inch V-Series model (opens in new tab) on sale for $398, a $130 savings off its regular $528 price. That, too, counts as a great deal, and that extra screen real estate makes it a good option for a medium-size living room.

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 43-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $336 $268 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Another budget option in today's Black Friday TV deals is this 43-inch 4K smart TV from Vizio on sale for just $268. A fantastic value, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities with a voice-enabled remote.

Looking for a different TV option to shop for, either now or on Black Friday? Check out our guide to the best 4K TVs to learn about other great sets. Maybe looking for a larger screen option than a TV can provide? Then head straight to our best 4K projectors guide to learn how to take your TV viewing to the next level, size-wise.

More early Black Friday deals