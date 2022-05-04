Vizio's 55-inch OLED TV just dropped to a stunningly low price of $848 at Amazon

We're rounding up today's best TV deals and we've just spotted one of our favorite OLED displays down to a new record-low price. Amazon has the excellent Vizio 55-inch OLED TV on sale for just $848.99 (was $1,199.99). That's a massive $351 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-packed OLED display.



Vizio's 2021 OLED display allows you to watch movies and TV shows with brilliant colors and stunning contrasts, thanks to the OLED Ultra Color Spectrum, which produces over a billion shades of intense color. The 55-inch TV also packs Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and an IQ Ultra processor, to deliver a cinema-like viewing experience. You're also getting a bezel-less frame and SmartCast, allowing you to stream your favorite apps from the remote or your smartphone.



It's rare to find a premium OLED display under $1,000, and today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular TV. We don't know how long Amazon will have this Vizio OLED at a record-low price, so you should grab this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best OLED TV deal

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,199.99 $848.99 at Amazon

Save $351 - Today's best TV deal is this 55-inch OLED TV from Vizio on sale for just $848.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for a premium OLED display. The 55-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

