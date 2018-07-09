Vifa Reykjavik: Overview, specs and price comparison

Vifa Reykjavik

Premium portable bluetooth speaker

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX 3.5 mm, USB-C | Colours: Sandstone grey, Lavastone black | Drive units: 2 x 19mm Tweeters, 1 x 70mm Woofer | Frequency response: 62 Hz – 20 kHz @ +/- 3 dB | Dimensions: 13.9 x 13.9 x 6.5 cm | Weight: 0.6 kg | Material: Aluminium, Kvadrat wool | Water resistance: IPX4 | Battery life: 5-6 hours | Warranty: 2 Years EU, 1 Year ROW | Extras: Travel Case

Bluetooth Pairing for stereo

360-degree sound centric design

Choice of finish & materials

Under 1Kg weight

3-channel amplifier & DSP Crossover

Noise & echo cancelling speaker phone

The smallest portable speaker from high-end Danish audio designers Vifa, the Reykjavik manages to fit in a surprisingly powerful set of features into a rugged yet small package. Winner of the German-based iF Design Award 2018, the Reykjavik comes with an anodised aluminium chassis or kvadrat wool covering (depending on your colour selection). Inside the device is driven by a pair of 19mm Tweeters and a single 70mm woofer, each featuring Vifas aluminium cone and neodymium magnets. Also included is a handy leather carrying handle for ease of use and a travel bag to keep your device safe.

Amazon say: Prepare yourself for an eruption of sound Encapsulated in a mysterious design evoking a multitude of undiscovered possibilities. Reykjavik is a tribute to the fissured, flow, foggy landscapes of the Northern hemisphere. Ultra-compact, pebble-like design in high quality materials Raw, rough materials meet distinctive, delicate design. Available in nature’s finest materials and overed in classic, high-quality Kvadrat wool or coming in a rough, rocky, anodized aluminium-version... Read more

Vifa say: Reykjavik is authentic sound on the move. The smallest loudspeaker in the Vifa range but nonetheless with a full-bodied sound. The reason? Its shape, allowing a 360-degree experience. Plus no less than three powerful drivers... Read more

