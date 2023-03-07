This might be the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT bundle you've been waiting for

The critically acclaimed The Last of Us Part I is finally making its way to PC, and to celebrate its release, AMD is offering a great bundle deal with its own graphics cards. If you purchase any of the AMD Radeon RX 7000 or 6000 series graphics cards, which are already discounted at certain retailers, you can nab a free copy of the game as well.

This deal includes the Radeon RX 7900 XT, which is one of the best AMD processors out there right now. In the US, Amazon is selling the GPU for $895 (opens in new tab), and if you live in the UK, you can purchase this GPU for a discounted price of £799.99 (opens in new tab).

The offer lasts until April 15, 2023, so you have plenty of time. Just keep in mind that you need to redeem The Last of Us Part I separately once you purchase any of the participating 7000 or 6000-series GPUs. You can go here to redeem your code.

If you've been looking for a powerful graphics card that features AMD RDNA 3 architecture, DisplayPort 2.1 support, and supports 4K gaming, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is a great investment. Not only for the discounted pricing but also for the free copy of the excellent The Last of Us Part I.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT US deal

(opens in new tab) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: was $899.99 now $895 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a great GPU on its own, even though it's often overshadowed by its big brother, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The 7900 XT features AMD RDNA 3 architecture, DisplayPort 2.1 support, and supports 4K gaming. It also uses cheaper GDDR6 memory rather than the GDDR6X VRAM found in Nvidia's new RTX GPUs, which makes it cheaper. It also doesn't have a 16-pin connector, another win.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT UK deal

(opens in new tab) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: was £899.99 now £799.99 at Overclockers (opens in new tab)

While the Radeon RX 7900 XT is a great graphics card in its own right, it isn't perfect either. For instance, the more powerful XTX version is normally only $100 more so, unless it has a special offer like this one, it's harder to recommend it.

The creative performance also isn't very impressive, power consumption is quite high, and ray tracing isn't as good as Nvidia's. But despite these flaws, this is still a solid deal that, if you were already interested in a high-performance GPU, would be great to take advantage of.

