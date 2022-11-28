This Cyber Monday deal transforms an overpriced Acer Chromebook into treasure

This Cyber Monday brings with it an incredible Chromebook deal, specifically the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop for $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). What you're getting here is a savings of $250, which brings the Acer's cost down from surprisingly pricey to make it a truly budget work machine.

Cyber Monday deals can really come through to give you some of the best deals of the year. This is typically when retailers mark down their tech wares, especially laptops and PCs, to clear out old inventory and make way for newer models set to debut the following year.

And better yet, this Chromebook is the best Chromebook around for its price point, as we gave it four out of five stars in our review for having a strong battery life, solid quad-core performance, and a well-built chassis.

Today's best Cyber Monday Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop deal

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop (Intel i5-1235U, 8GB, 256GB): was $729 now $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're in need of an affordable productivity machine, this is a solid choice. It comes with a 12-gen Core i5 CPU and enough RAM and storage to handle any work-related tasks. And because it's a Chromebook, there's less of a chance of the laptop being compromised.

Normally this Chromebook would have been way too overpriced for what it's offering in terms of specs. But with this excellent Cyber Monday deal, it's now a budget work laptop that can handle most productivity tasks with little issue thanks to the 12-gen Core i5-1235U CPU and the decent RAM and storage. Not to mention how portable it is with great battery life, which is really important.

