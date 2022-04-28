This Asus Chromebook is an unbeatable bargain at just $99

With the vast number of options available it can be hard to simply pick out a cheap laptop that's capable of handling your everyday home and work needs. That's why we've highlighted a few great budget Chromebook deals that start from a bargain price of just $99.

Take this Asus CX22NA Chromebook that's now only $99 (was $219). You're unlikely to find a laptop for less that's worth spending money on as many of the cheaper devices are poorly built and offer lacklustre performance. Of course, this Chromebook isn't packed with high-end components either, but it is designed with light use in mind. So, for those who need just a basic device for general browsing, school work, sending emails and other straightforward tasks then this has you covered.

Anyone with a little more money to spend can also pick from a Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $179.99 (was $319.99) or HP Chromebook 14 for $179.99 (was $269.99). Both are great options if you want to spend under $200 on a budget device but get a bit more out of it than the most basic option above. The Lenovo is an affordable 2-in-1 machine with the option to switch to tablet mode, while the HP comes with a larger 14-inch screen which is better for more extended work and the odd bit of media streaming. Both are only reduced until the end of the day, though, so don't delay.

Not in the US? Check out more cheap Chromebook deals in your region below.

Today's best Chromebook deals

Asus CX22NA Chromebook: $219 $99 at Best Buy

Save $120 – Laptops really don't get much cheaper than this. Of course, at this price, you get a very basic machine, but if you just need a budget device to get you through light work, browsing and emails then this will do the job. It's also light, compact with an 11.6-inch screen and has a decent battery life of up to 10 hours - ideal if you're on the go.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: $319.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $140 – If you have a slightly higher budget then definitely consider this upgrade to the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3. It has a similar spec to the Asus so expect a similar level of performance but you do get double the storage capacity at 64GB for all your files and applications. The best bit? It's a 2-in-1 device, so it can switch to a tablet with a good quality 11-inch HD IPS touchscreen.

HP Chromebook 14: $269.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $90 – If you'd prefer a 14-inch screen compared to the other two laptops we've highlighted then consider this HP Chromebook 14. Aside from the larger display, it's much the same in terms of specification and performance, so another basic budget device for work and light use.

Whichever you choose based on what best suits your needs just know that you're coming away with one of the best cheap laptop deals available right now.