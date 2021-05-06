The RTX 3080 returns to Newegg Shuffle

*Update: Less than 30 minutes remain in today's Shuffle event, so if you want to win a chance to buy an unbundled RTX 3070, RTX 3080, or RX 6700 XT, you'll have to move fast.*

Newegg Shuffle is back for May 6, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and features the entire Nvidia Ampere lineup - the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090, with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 having unbundled buying options - as well as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Starting with the RTX 3060, there are two cards available. First, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3060, which comes with either a Gigabyte 750W PSU for $599, with a Gigabyte 850W PSU for $609, or with a Gigabyte B550M DS3H Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $569.

Next, there's the MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 3060, which comes bundled with one of three different OLOy RAM kits: two 16GB (2 x 8GB) RAM kits for $598 or $605, or with a 32GB (2 x 16GB) kit for $668.

For the RTX 3060 Ti, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3060 Ti, which comes with either a Gigabyte 750W PSU for $769, or with a Gigabyte B550M DS3H Micro ATX AMD motherboard for$739.

There are four RTX 3070 cards available today, starting with the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3070, which comes on its own for $799, or with one of three OLOy RAM kits: two 16GB (2 x 8GB) RAM kits for $904 or $929, or with a 32GB (2 x 16GB) kit for $967.

The MSI Suprim X RTX 3070 also comes on its own, for $839, or with one of three OLOy 16GB (2 x 8GB) RAM kits for $919, $924, and $937 each.

The other two RTX 3070 cards only come bundled, starting with the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3070, which comes with a Gigabyte 750W PSU for $879, with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD motherboard for $979, or with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $974. Then, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070, which comes bundled with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD motherboard for $999, or with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $994.

Miracles do happen! The RTX 3080 makes a solo, unbundled appearance with the EVGA FTW3 RTX 3080, which you can get for $899.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is also available on its own, for $909, or bundled with an ASRock B550 Steel Legend ATX AMD motherboard for $1,079, or with the ASRock B550M Steel Legend Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,054.

The Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3090 is also available, bundled with a Gigabyte 850W ATX PSU for $2,259, or with a Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Master ATX Intel motherboard or a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $2,484 each.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.