The Pixel 6 just dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon

The Google Pixel 6 has just hit its lowest-ever price at Amazon this week ahead of the launch of the Google Pixel 7. Right now, you can get Google's flagship device with a free Chromecast Google TV thrown in for just £499 (opens in new tab) - a fabulous 24 percent discount.

This is one of the best mobile phone deals we've seen this week, and likely to be one of the best this side of Black Friday in November, too. If you're looking to buy a new handset sooner rather than waiting this could be a good option.

While the Google Pixel 7 is set to launch later this week (on Thursday, in fact), the Pixel 6 is among the best smartphones you can buy right now. It probably won't be too different from its successor either, so saving £160 is a decent deal.

The Pixel 6 is a great device if you're looking for something fairly premium but have a limited budget. It has a fantastic camera to capture quality pictures on par with iPhone 12 Pro, and while its battery life isn't anything to brag about, it can still easily get you to the end of the day. Plus, it can stretch up to 48 hours using the Extreme Power Saving mode.

The Chromecast with Google TV that comes with this deal is also a great product that makes the whole bundle even more convenient. It comes with 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and a remote to easily zap through all streaming options.

Google Pixel 6 with Chromecast Google TV: from £658.99 £499

Save £160 – This is the cheapest Pixel 6 deal we have seen this year and it includes a free Chromecast with Google TV. The Pixel 6 is one of the best premium devices out there at the moment, and with this deal, you'll be able to take it home at a mid-range price. You get a fantastic camera, on par with some of the best iPhone and Samsung cameras, a great processor, and enough battery life to get you through a full day. If you can't wait till Black Friday to buy a new device this is probably one of the best Pixel 6 deals we will see in the lead-up.

