The Meta Quest 2 is slashed in price and comes with two free games

A new Meta Quest 2 bundle was launched just a couple of months ago that included two free games and it was a reasonable way to pick up the popular VR headset following a recent price hike. Now, however, that bundle is even better value for money as it's available for $50 / £50 less for a limited time.

That means you can now pick up the Meta Quest 2 headset with two free games for $349 / £349 at Meta. The games included are sports sim Golf+ and intergalactic sci-fi shooter Space Pirate Trainer DX. Bought separately, these would cost you around $50 / £40, so they're a decent pair of freebies to go with the VR headset.

Before you hit the buy button, do also take the time to see the latest Meta Quest promo codes that are available for ways to save even more money on the most affordable VR headset out there right now.

Save $50 / £50 on a Meta Quest 2 bundle

Meta Quest 2 with Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX: was $399 now $349 at Meta

The most recent Meta Quest 2 bundle that features the VR headset and two free games is now $50 cheaper when bought directly from Meta. While the two freebies are not headline titles, they are still excellent showcases for the virtual reality tech. And if you've had your eye on the affordable VR headset, it's worth snapping up any deals on the Meta Quest 2 as they're so rare. The same bundle deal is also available at Amazon (opens in new tab) if you'd prefer to shop there.

Meta Quest 2 with Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX: was £399 now £349 at Meta

Don't fret if you're in the UK as you can also save some cash on the latest Meta Quest 2 bundle. The exact same deal is available from the UK store, with the same two free games and the same £50 discount. Combined, it represents a saving of around £100. Fancy shopping elsewhere? The Meta Quest 2 bundle deal is also in stock at Amazon (opens in new tab), Currys (opens in new tab) and Argos (opens in new tab).

Is this a good Meta Quest 2 deal?

Now, let's go into a bit more detail about the two games that come with this Meta Quest 2 deal.

First up, Golf+ is a fun and natural fit for VR, with a selection of real courses or minigames for you to test your skills on. Meanwhile, Space Pirate Trainer DX is a light first-person shooter that drops you into combat arenas with a blaster and a shield as you hunt down opposing droids.

It's fair to say that both aren't two of the Meta Quest 2's most premium games, like Beat Saber or Superhot VR, but they're still fun and strong showcases for the VR tech for new players. Plus, with the extra $50 / £50 discount on top of the freebies, you get an impressive overall saving.

Still, if you were around over Black Friday, you probably remember the bundle that came with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber. Plus, there was a $50 / £50 saving on top as well. That was easily up there with the best Meta Quest 2 deals we've ever seen, though, as is unlikely to be repeated.

Overall, though, we still think this is a decent deal on the Meta Quest 2 if you're after the VR headset today.

Is the Meta Quest 2 worth it?

The Meta Quest 2 is a really cool piece of kit, too. As we concluded in our Meta Quest 2 review, it's a lightweight, comfortable and powerful virtual reality headset that delivers fun and fascinating games and experiences. Ultimately, it's easily one of the best VR headsets you can buy today.

The Meta Quest 2, previously known as the Oculus Quest 2, has actually been cheaper in the past, though. It increased in price by $100 / £100 back in August last year in response to tough economic conditions. That's definitely dented its value-for-money edge, but it's still the most affordable way to get into VR today. Bundles like this help lessen the sting, but it's unlikely we'll see any offers that are as strong as that previous price point - at least outside of Black Friday.

For comparison, you can check out more of today's best VR headset deals below, including the lowest prices right now for the likes of the Valve Index, HTC Vive, and PSVR. Now that PSVR 2 has launched, too, keep that option in mind if you have a PS5 you can pair it with - just know that's even more expensive.