The LG A1 OLED TV is Black Friday cheap at just $646.99

If you want to buy a premium OLED display on a budget, then we've got the deal for you. Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has just dropped LG's 48-ich A1 OLED TV to $646.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic value for an OLED display.



The LG A1 TV delivers a high-quality 4K image thanks to the OLED display coupled with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. It also works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to control your TV and compatible smart home devices hands-free. The smart capabilities are thanks to LG's ThinQ AI technology which enables easy access to streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.



This entry-level LG A1 is currently the cheapest way to get a good OLED screen in your home, especially now that it's down to a record-low price. We don't expect this specific model to go any lower for the official Black Friday deals event, so you should grab this bargain at Amazon now before it's too late.

Today's best OLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $646.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $553 – A fantastic option if you're looking for a budget OLED TV deal, Amazon has the 48-inch A1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $646.99. With 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, you're getting good specs, even if the processor is a bit less powerful than that used in the C1.

See more OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Another OLED TV deal from LG is this 55-inch G1 Series OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99 which is the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've seen in months. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch A80J BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $1,899.99 $1,136.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $763 - If you're looking for a mid-size OLED TV deal, Amazon has Sony's 55-inch BRAVIA OLED TV on sale for $1,136.90 - $138 more than the lowest-ever price. Sony's A80J Series TV is powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and packs Acoustic Surface Audio+, the Google Assistant, Airplay 2, and support for HDR, Dolby Vision, and Alexa compatibility.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $903 - Always a Black Friday favorite, Amazon has LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99, thanks to a whopping $903 discount. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $100 more than the record-low price. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

See more of the best OLED TV deals happening now and if you're looking for a budget set, see today's best cheap TV deals.



You can also look forward to the upcoming discounts at the 2022 Black Friday TV deals event.