The best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals to pre-order in January 2021

Our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals for pre-order might just be what you need to save yourself some serious cash on your next upgrade. Samsung, AT&T, Verizon and other retailers now have pre-orders live for a January 29th release date and we've rounded up our recommendations just below. Need a little bit of info on this new device? We've also included our initial impressions in this article just in case you wanted to see how these Galaxy S21 Ultra deals stack up against the competition.

Joining its two smaller siblings, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, the Ultra is one of three new flagships being offered by the leading phone brand in January 2021. Interestingly, this release is almost two months earlier than when we normally see big launches from Samsung, so it's great news for those looking to upgrade early.

Debuting at a price of $1,199, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is actually a whole $200 cheaper at launch than its predecessor - the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This change is reflected across the entire January 2021 range, and very much seems to herald a shift in focus from Samsung to offer those 5G flagships at a much more palatable price point.

Of course, even we're struggling to call this phone cheap by any stretch of the imagination and it looks like Samsung is still very much pulling out the stops for this brand new edition. Key upgrades include a new Snapdragon 888 processor, quad-camera array, S-Pen support, and a 6.8-inch display capable of 120Hz at 1440p resolution. It's also the only phone now to offer a maximum of 512GB capacity, 12GB of RAM, and a metal-backed design - all top-end features that previously were featured on lesser devices but have now been stripped back significantly.

So, let us help you cut down that upgrade cost with our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals just below. Also included further down the page are more of our initial impressions, plus a specs sheet in case you wanted to compare this new device to its siblings or the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals & pre-orders

Pre-order bonus: up to $200 Samsung store credit

All of the Galaxy S21 deals featured on our list carry a unique, one-off pre-order bonus from Samsung in the form of a free gift voucher. Currently, you'll get $100 of store credit for the standard Galaxy S21, $150 for the Galaxy S21 Plus, and $200 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Note - you don't have to pre-order directly from Samsung to get this freebie, although that credit will of course only be valid on the official Samsung store itself.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in, switch, and new unlimited plan

Verizon's introductory Galaxy S21 Ultra deals give plenty of options for all kinds of customers this week. If you're looking to trade-in, Verizon will give you a discount of up to $750 over 24 months if you're handing over an old phone and buying the new one with an unlimited plan. In addition to that, you can also get $250 off if you're switching over from another carrier. Another alternative is to get $1,000 off a second device when you buy the first with an unlimited plan - although you can't stack this on top of a trade-in too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: save $800 with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's initial Galaxy S21 Ultra deals focusing on big trade-ins - as is the tradition from this popular carrier. Trade-in an eligible old device and pick up your S21 Ultra with a new unlimited plan and you'll be looking at a maximum saving of up to $800 over 30 months, which is a very significant saving on this very expensive device.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: save up to $700 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung

Buying directly from Samsung is always a compelling choice, especially if you're going for an unlocked device. Currently, on top of the $200 store credit gift you'll be snagging for pre-ordering, you can also get huge discounts of up to $700 if you're trading in an eligible device.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at Best Buy

And, another fantastic option is Best Buy, which you may not have been initially aware of, but also do fantastic trade-in options. Available for both unlocked devices and major carriers, Best Buy's trade-in program can actually exceed the discounts offered by other retailers, so it's always worthy of consideration.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $1,199.99 at Amazon

We're including Amazon in our list despite it not having any particularly juicy pre-order bonuses or price cuts right now, simply because it's a good option if you happen to have prime. Also, Amazon does actually have a trade-in program too, although you'll have to log-in to specifically see your options here.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android 11 | Screen size: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | Memory: 12 / 16GB | Weight: 172g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512| Battery: 4,800mAh | Rear camera: 108MP main/ultrawide/telephoto| Front camera: 40MP

While Samsung offered compromises on the standard Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Pro devices to bring their prices down to more reasonable climates, the South Korean tech giant still pulled out all the stops for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - the big daddy of the current flagship lineup.

Unlike it's smaller siblings, who are dropping down to 8GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra retains its 12GB while still upping its processor significantly to the new Snapdragon 888. It's also now the only S21 model to feature a top-end 512GB capacity variant, which also has a hefty 16GB of RAM to boot. Another key upgrade is the screen tech in the Ultra - which is now fully capable of offering both 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. That's a refresh rate that's matched on the two other new devices, but only at a 1080p resolution.

That new processor should, if recent benchmarks are to be believed, give the Galaxy S21 Ultra a significant CPU performance boost of around 25% and a similar boost in power efficiency too. Key camera upgrades are also being offered in the form of an expanded housing, giving you access to four rear cameras - a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephoto lens with 3x and 10x zoom functions.

S-Pen support is now also standard on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, although you'll have to buy the accessory separately - no freebies here, unfortunately - at least upon release.

Of course, all that premium, cutting-edge tech comes at a price - an eye-watering $1,199 in this case, which, in all fairness is still $200 cheaper than its immediate predecessor. Worth noting also is the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only 2021 flagship from Samsung to retain its metal-backed chassis, instead of the plastic now used on the two more budget options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: compare carrier plans