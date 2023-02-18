The best Presidents' Day appliance sales from Home Depot, Lowe's and more

The 2023 Presidents' Day appliance sales event is one of the best opportunities all year to save some serious cash on major appliances from retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, Samsung, and Lowe's. To help you find this weekend's best offers, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day appliance sales and stand-out deals.



Below you'll find the best Presidents' Day sales on major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and more from LG, Samsung, Whirpool, and GE. We've also listed the best deals on smaller appliances like coffee makers, air fryers, robot vacuums, and more. Our favorite offer is from Best Buy, with over $1,000 in savings on major appliances (opens in new tab), plus 24-month financing and free delivery on purchases $399 and up. Other highlights include this robot vacuum for just $89 at Walmart (opens in new tab) and the best-selling Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee maker down to $179.96 at Best Buy (opens in new tab).



See more of the best Presidents' Day Appliance sales below, and keep in mind that most offers end on Monday at Midnight. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can see our main Presidents' Day sales roundup, which includes deals from Amazon, Walmart, and more.

The best Presidents' Day appliance sales

(opens in new tab) Best Buy Presidents' Day sale: save up to $1,200 on major appliances (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is offering massive savings on major appliances, plus a limited-time 24-month financing offer. You can score up to 30% off on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Presidents' Day sale: save up to $1,200 on Bespoke refrigerators (opens in new tab)

Samsung Presidents' Day sale is live with big savings on major appliances, and one of today's top offers is $1,200 off its best-selling Bespoke refrigerators. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale is also offering discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

(opens in new tab) Lowe's Presidents' Day sale: save up to $750 off major appliances + free local delivery (opens in new tab)

Lowe's Presidents' Day appliance sale is always a popular destination thanks to impressive savings (up to $750) on major appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, rangers, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool. You can also receive free local delivery when you spend $396 or more.

(opens in new tab) Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: Save up to $800 on major appliances (opens in new tab)

Appliances are the most popular category during Home Depot's Presidents' Day sales event, and right now, you can save up to $800 on major appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. LG is also offering an additional 10% off when you buy three or more select appliances.

The best Presidents' Day appliance deals

(opens in new tab) Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a coffee maker in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Slim coffee maker on sale for $89.99. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Elite coffee maker on sale for $129.99 at Best Buys Presidents' Day sale. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium with Aeroccino3: was $239.95 now $179.96 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at just $179 right now. The best-selling espresso machine can whip up a creamy cup of espresso in minutes with a touch of a button, and this specific model includes an Aeroccino milk frother.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $79.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 8-qt air fryer from Bella Pro is on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy. It's ideal for cooking food for up to 8 people and has eight built-in features meaning that you can roast, bake, air fry, dehydrate, and more with just this one appliance.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $169.99 now $129.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always holiday best-sellers, and Amazon has the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $129.95. The six-quart pressure cooker features ten appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in 1 Air Fryer: was $149.99 now $129.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling Instant Vortex Plus on sale for $129.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 6-in-1 air fryer can roast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, and dehydrate and features six cooking programs for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) Bissell Spot Clean Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: $133 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart has the Spot Clean Pro on sale for $98 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: was $179.88 now $89 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great deal for a robot vacuum, you can get the Ionvac SmartClean Robovac on sale for a record-low price of just $89 at Walmart. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

(opens in new tab) Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $449 now $248 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

With $200 off the usual price, this is a very affordable robot vacuum at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. The inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is they need emptied more often than uprights. Think of the Shark as a cat and its base as a litter tray.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for $299. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $279.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Get the best-selling Dyson V8 on sale for just $279.99 - the best deal you can find right now for this particular model and a fantastic price for Dyson's powerful cordless vacuum. The V8 works on carpets and hardwood floors and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and easy cleanups.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Samsung

(opens in new tab)Samsung's Presidents' Day sale includes this lightweight cordless Samsung Jet vacuum that's on sale for $279.99. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

