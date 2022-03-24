The best cheap Air Fryer sales and deals in Australia for March 2022

Air Fryers have never been more popular in Australia, which is why we're rounding up the best cheap air fryer sales below, so you can join in on the hottest cooking trend while also getting the best deal.

The following range of air fryers has been carefully hand-picked to provide you with the best options in all price ranges. The choices below include brands such as Philips, Instant Pot, and Black + Decker in a variety of different sizes and features, so we're confident you'll find a great price the one of the best air fryer options around.

Air Fryers allow you to make your favourite fried foods with a fraction of the calories in the comfort of your own home. You can create tasty fried foods like French fries and chicken wings without using much oil. That means you can safely cook your favourite dishes and snacks while keeping them a little healthier.

Air fryers can also do more than fry foods; they can grill, roast, and even bake. Most fryers are also made of non-stick material and are dishwasher safe, which helps make for a quick and easy cleanup.

You'll find today's best air fryer sales and deals below, comparing prices from the most popular models online to find out which brand and price are best for you.

The best cheap Air Fryer sales

Instant Pot, a brand known for its popular pressure cookers, created a multifunctional air fryer that can roast, broil, bake, reheat and most importantly, fry your favourite foods. The Instant Pot Vortex cuts your cooking time in half by blowing super-heated air around your food. Thanks to the EvenCrisp technology, you'll also achieve the crispy texture of fried food with up to 95% less oil for a healthier version.



The Instant Pot Vortex also features a sizeable 5.7-litre capacity, six convenient one-touch programs, and access to over 1,000 recipes from the Instant Pot app.

Philips Airfryer XXL is an update to its popular "original" (which you can find in the #4 spot below) that offers a much larger design, allowing you to cook for the entirely family in the process.

Apart from its increased 1.4kg capacity, the Philips Airfryer XXL also boasts Smart Sensing technology, which is said to automatically adjust the unit's time and temperature based on what you're air frying, resulting in dishes that are evenly cooked all the way through.

You can also use the Phillips Airfryer XXL to bake, grill, roast and reheat meals. Of course, not everyone is going to need such a large air fryer in the home, so if space is limited, you may want to consider a smaller unit.

3. NuWave Versatile Brio Air Fryer The best mid-range air fryer Capacity: 3.3-litres $99.99 View Deal at Amazon 993 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Dishwasher safe Temperature control LED Digital touch-pad Lacking dehydrate function

The NuWave Brio Air Fryer is another affordable option that features a digital touch-pad that allows you to control the temperature and time precisely. The digital air fryer also offers a wide temperature range of 140-200°C and enables you to select 5-degree increments to ensure accurate cooking. The 3.3-litre removable drawer and food basket are made with durable non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for fast and easy cleanup. Because of the smaller quart capacity, the Nuwave is more compact than most models. While this fryer might not be best for big families, it's perfect for solo cooking or whipping up quick snacks.

The Philips Digital AirFryer is on the higher end of the fryer market, and calls itself "the original air fryer" and even patented its starfish design. The unique starfish design on the bottom of the air fryer helps evenly distribute air circulation and heat, so your food cooks thoroughly and quickly with less oil.



The Philips fryer also includes preset programs for popular dishes like frozen fries, meat, fish, and chicken. The digital screen also allows you to customize the time and temperature to cook your food exactly as you want. The Philips fryer doesn't just fry foods but also lets you grill, bake, and roast and features a double rack to maximize your cooking efforts. The Fryer also features a removable non-stick coated drawer and food basket that are dishwasher safe.

The Black+Decker Purify Air Fryer is a mid-range fryer that features a dual convection fan that combines heat and hot air to cook your favourite fried food quickly and evenly. While the Purify fryer doesn't feature a digital touchscreen, it does have a dial temperature control that ranges from 80-205°C and a 60-minute timer that automatically shuts off when it's done cooking.



The compact air fryer only has a 2-litre capacity, making it best for snacks and small meals, and it wouldn't be ideal for large families. The non-stick basket and separator are dishwasher-safe, and the manual includes tips on cooking times, temperatures, and quantities.

More Air Fryer deals

