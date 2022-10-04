Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549

After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.

If you’re more of a Samsung fan, Telstra has also slashed the prices on both the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The Galaxy A33 5G is a great option for social-media-ready snaps thanks to its neat camera array and stand-out portrait mode – plus it’s only AU$349 for today only (opens in new tab).

To grab one of these discounted devices, you’ll need to either pair the device up with an eligible Telstra mobile plan, or buy outright with a Telstra ID (Telstra will provide you with one if you’re not already a customer). Along with discounted phones, you can also score Telstra NBN plans with a AU$20 monthly discounted, with prices starting at AU$75 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a (128GB) | AU$749 AU$549 (opens in new tab) (save AU$200) Google’s Pixel 6a has only been available for a few months, but you can already grab it for just AU$549 this Telstra Day – that’s AU$200 off RRP. This handset is a more pared-back version of the Pixel 6 (which will set you back AU$999), and this discount finally gives the 6a the budget-friendly price tag it needs.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) | AU$999 AU$749 (opens in new tab) (save AU$250) The S21 FE is the ‘budget’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 (opens in new tab). We felt it was far too expensive in our review (opens in new tab), so this AU$250 price cut makes the phone more appealing. With that said though, we saw it drop to AU$585 in an August Afterpay sale, so this isn’t the lowest it’s been.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (128GB) | AU$599 AU$349 (opens in new tab) (save AU$250) This is the lowest price we can remember seeing on Samsung’s A33, so it’s a ripper deal if you want a good-looking phone at a cheap price, and with 5G connectivity. You’re getting four rear cameras on this phone, and while they’re not top-quality, the main camera is 48MP and great for everyday snaps.

(opens in new tab) Telstra NBN plans | save AU$20 a month for first 6 months (opens in new tab) (from AU$75p/m) Telstra has some of the most expensive NBN plans on the market, but right now you can sign up and get AU$20 off selected plans for your first six months. The NBN 50 plan will be the best option for most people, and it’s now down to AU$75p/m for your first half-year. If you want faster internet, Telstra’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans are discounted by AU$20 too.

What else is discounted on Telstra Day?