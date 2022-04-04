Surprise Amazon sale slashes the Apple Watch 7 to $329.99 - the lowest price ever

A surprise Amazon sale has just slashed the best-selling Apple Watch 7 down to a new record-low price. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $329.99 (was $399). That's a massive $69 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The Apple Watch 7 is Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, featuring a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Today's surprise Amazon sale includes limited-time offers, and we don't know how long the retailer will have the Apple Watch 7 at this record-low price. This deal applies to the Starlight, Red, Navy, and Green sports bands, and as of right now, all colors are in stock and ready to ship.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - Today's Amazon sale has the Apple Watch 7 for just $329.99. That's a massive $69 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's Apple Watch deal applies to the Starlight, Red, Navy, and Green sports band.

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales, and you can see the best Apple Watch 7 prices and deals that are happening right now.