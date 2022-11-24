Score Ninja's outstanding Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for just SG$199 for Black Friday

With Black Friday looming, great Singaporean deals can already be found on some of the best tech and appliances money can buy. Speaking of the best, it’s not often a gadget scores a full five stars in a TechRadar review, so when a product does you know it’s good. That’s why we couldn’t pass up highlighting this deal on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer from Amazon – where you can nab it for just under SG$200 (opens in new tab) right now!

While a little bulky, if you’ve been eyeing off one of these gadgets for your kitchen, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone will not disappoint. Two separate compartments mean you can fry up more options with no concern about contamination between meals, with each compartment having its own adjustable cooking settings.

There’s a total 7.6L capacity to this air fryer, split evenly between the two cooking drawers that are very easy to remove and replace back into the machine. And while the primary use of this appliance might be air frying, it’s also got some other cooking uses as well. With this machine, you can roast, reheat, dehydrate and even bake, making it not only convenient but equally versatile. The 3.6L drawers won’t allow you to roast a whole chicken though, so this is worth keeping in mind.

Once you’ve cooked up your meal, cleaning the Foodi Dual Zone is also a breeze. Both drawers are non-stick and come with non-stick crisper plates which can be removed, so you can easily give both compartments a thorough scrub once you’re through cooking your meal.

If you're a fan of fried food, air fryers offer up a healthier option by reducing the amount of fats and oils in your cooking. So if you want to enjoy a crispy treat without as much waistline worry, this deal is definitely worth considering.