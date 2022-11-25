Save $700 this Black Friday on this incredible laptop deal for students

The Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) this year are proving to be pretty substantial - and we expect to see prices go even lower- but there are a few stand out deals that have us in an absolute chokehold. Case in point, the staggering 78% discount on the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 for just $189 right now at Lenovo.



The ThinkPad 11e is the perfect laptop for students looking for a supreme productivity machine on a budget. The machine is designed with classrooms and commutes in mind and can withstand most accidental drops and bumps, and is perfect for students of all ages whether you're typing out essays or just doing some homework.



Today's best Black Friday ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 deal

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5: was $889 now $189 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Massive savings aside, the ThinkPad 11e will definitely become a student's best friend, lasting a whole day of classes and more with 12 hours of battery life. The water resistant keyboard will keep you safe from any accidental spills and it'll fit nicely in any backpack. The laptop comes with 720p HD camera, perfect for online lectures and staying connected with friends, so all in all this is a Black Friday deal you don't want to miss.

We're already crazy about this deal for the $700 savings alone, but it must be said we do think the laptop was rather overpriced pre-discount and could probably have been $400 cheaper, but $189 is not a bad price for a basic PC that'll do the job for students and those of us looking for something to casually scroll with.

All that aside, there's much to love about the laptop that makes it well worth the sales price.

The ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 is ready to go right out the box, fully equipped with Windows 11 Home and 128GB of storage to have all your photos, videos and programs all in one place with room to spare. The display comes with anti-glare technology to reduce eye strain which will allow you to work on more for longer. Everything about the laptop screams durable, from ports that are reinforced with rubber bumpers to mechanically anchored keys so you know the ThinkPad 11e can take most anything you throw at it.

