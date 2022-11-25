Save $700 this Black Friday on this incredible laptop deal for students

The Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) this year are proving to be pretty substantial - and we expect to see prices go even lower- but there are a few stand out deals that have us in an absolute chokehold. Case in point, the staggering 78% discount on the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 for just $189 right now at Lenovo.
The ThinkPad 11e is the perfect laptop for students looking for a supreme productivity machine on a budget. The machine is designed with classrooms and commutes in mind and can withstand most accidental drops and bumps, and is perfect for students of all ages whether you're typing out essays or just doing some homework.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.
Today's best Black Friday ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 deal
Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5: was
$889 now $189 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)Massive savings aside, the ThinkPad 11e will definitely become a student's best friend, lasting a whole day of classes and more with 12 hours of battery life. The water resistant keyboard will keep you safe from any accidental spills and it'll fit nicely in any backpack. The laptop comes with 720p HD camera, perfect for online lectures and staying connected with friends, so all in all this is a Black Friday deal you don't want to miss.
We're already crazy about this deal for the $700 savings alone, but it must be said we do think the laptop was rather overpriced pre-discount and could probably have been $400 cheaper, but $189 is not a bad price for a basic PC that'll do the job for students and those of us looking for something to casually scroll with.
All that aside, there's much to love about the laptop that makes it well worth the sales price.
The ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 is ready to go right out the box, fully equipped with Windows 11 Home and 128GB of storage to have all your photos, videos and programs all in one place with room to spare. The display comes with anti-glare technology to reduce eye strain which will allow you to work on more for longer. Everything about the laptop screams durable, from ports that are reinforced with rubber bumpers to mechanically anchored keys so you know the ThinkPad 11e can take most anything you throw at it.
More Laptop deals
Looking for more laptop deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, headphones, iPads & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple gift card: gift cards from Amazon from $25 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- HBO Max: 80% off a monthly plan (opens in new tab)
- Hulu: $1.99 a month for a year (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Peacock TV: pay $0.99 a month (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $2,500 off TVs, phones & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 50% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: PS5 in stock, plus 60% off toys & TVs (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys (opens in new tab)
- B&Q: 25% of Christmas decorations and tools (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Disney: 30% off Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: best-price guarantee on vacuums and hair care (opens in new tab)
- EE: unlimited data SIMs from £14 per month (opens in new tab)
- Game: consoles, games and accessories from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ikea: Christmas tree + £10 voucher for £25
- John Lewis: up to 40% off tech, fashion and home (opens in new tab)
- Lego: popular sets from under £10 - plus free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off portable speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)