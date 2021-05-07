RTX 3080, Ryzen 9 5950X, and lots more on Newegg Shuffle today

The Newegg Shuffle event for May 7, 2021, closes out the week with a host of RTX and RX graphics cards like the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RX 6800 XT, and even includes the new AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU, while the event lasts. You can enter the Shuffle from 1pm to 3pm EST, so you won't have long to roll the dice on some hard-to-find computer hardware.

Looking at what Newegg has on offer today, first up is the RTX 3060. There are two cards available, starting with the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3060, which comes bundled with a Gigabyte 850W PSU for $609, or with a Gigabyte B550M DS3H Micro ATX AMD Motherboard for $576. Then, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060, which also comes with the Gigabyte B550M DS3H Micro ATX AMD Motherboard, for $616.

Moving on to the RTX 3070s, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070, which comes bundled with either a Gigabyte B550M DS3H Micro ATX AMD Motherboard for $846, or with the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD Motherboard for $949.

Next, there's the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3070, which comes with a Gigabyte B550M DS3H Micro ATX AMD Motherboard for $876. Finally, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070, which comes with three buying options: you can get it with a Gigabyte B550M DS3H Micro ATX AMD Motherboard for $896, with a Gigabyte 750W PSU for $899, or with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $1,001.

For the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, there are two XFX RX 6700 XT cards available, both on their own. The XFX Speedster Qick319 RX 6700 XT goes for $849, while the XFX Speedster Merc319 RX 6700 XT is selling for $859.

The RTX 3080 makes another appearance with the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080, which comes bundled with a Gigabyte Aorus 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor for $1,459.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT is also available with the Gigabyte Gaming OC RX 6800 XT, which comes bundled with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $1,521, or with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $1,567.

There's also an RX 6900 XT available, the Gigabyte Gaming OC RX 6900 XT, which comes bundled with either the Gigabyte Z490 Aorrus Master Waterforce ATX Intel motherboard for $2,664, or with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $2,414.

Last up for the graphics cards, there's the RTX 3090, with two cards to choose from. You can get the Zotac Trinity OC RTX 3090 on its own for $2,199, or you can get the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3090, bundled with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard, for $2,504.

Finally, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X returns to Newegg Shuffle with three buying options. You can get it on its own for $799, or you can get it bundled with an Enermax Liqmax ARGB 360 AIO Liquid CPU cooler for $891, or with an MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard and Corsair 4000D Airflow tower case for $1,141.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.