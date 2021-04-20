RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and more available on Newegg Shuffle

Newegg's Shuffle is back for April 20, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and is loaded up with graphics cards – including RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RX 6700 XT, RX 6800, and RX 6800 XT graphics cards – as well as a PS5 restock.

First up, let's start with the standard PS5 bundle. The bundle includes an extra DualSense Wireless Controller, The Nioh Collection, Spiderman: Miles Morales, and Demon's Souls, and one of two options: with a PlayStation HD Camera for $834, or with The Last Of Us Part II (PS4) for $813.

Moving on to graphics cards, we'll start with the RTX 3070. There are four cards on offer, beginning with the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070. It comes bundled with one of two motherboards: the Gigabyte Aorus Elite X570 Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard or the Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC B550 ATX AMD motherboard, both for $944.

Next, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3070, which comes on its own for $769, or bundled with the Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $969.

Then we have the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3070 with two options: on its own $779, or bundled with an MSI Immerse GH30 wired gaming headset for $821.

Finally, there's the Asus ROG Strix Gaming RTX 3070, which comes bundled with the Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $969.

There's one AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT card, the Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 6700 XT, which comes bundled with the Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC B550 ATX AMD motherboard, for $994.

There's also a Radeon RX 6800 card, which we don't see often, in the form of the Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 6800 bundled with a Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 ATX AMD motherboard, for $1,354.

We also have an RX 6800 XT card, the Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 6800 XT, which also comes bundled with the Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 ATX AMD motherboard, for $1,504.

Lastly, Newegg has two RTX 3080 cards on offer as well, which is one more than we usually get.

There's the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080, which comes with four buying options. You can get it with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $1,209; with either a Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 ATX AMD motherboard or a Gigabyte Aorus Master Z490 ATX Intel motherboard, both for $1,434; or with a Gigabyte Aorus Master Waterforce Z490 ATX Intel motherboard, for $1,684.

Finally, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3080 with a waterblock, bundled with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $1,359, or with either a Gigabyte Aorus Master Z490 ATX Intel motherboard or a Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 ATX AMD motherboard, both for $1,584.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.