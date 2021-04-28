RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060, PlayStation 5, and more on today's Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle is back for April 28, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and it's a huge one, with nearly every hard to find graphics card on offer - the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060, RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6700 XT - as well as a PS5 restock with both the typical standard and rarely-seen digital edition bundles - the latter coming in at just under $600.

We'll start with the PS5 bundles. First, there's the digital edition bundle - which we haven't seen in eons - that comes with three DualSense Wireless Controllers and an HD camera, for $599. This is the cheapest PS5 bundle we've seen from Newegg Shuffle, so we expect that there's going to be a lot of competition for this one.

Next, there's the standard PS5 bundle, which includes three DualSense Wireless Controllers, The Nioh Collection, Spiderman: Miles Morales, and Demon's Souls for $849.

On to the graphics cards, starting with the RTX 3060. There are three to choose from, with two motherboard bundle options each. First, there's the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3060, which comes with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $654, or with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite X570 ATX AMD motherboard for $704.

Next up, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060, which comes with the Gigabyte Gaming X V2 B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $654, or with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $674.

Then, there's the Asus KO Gaming RTX 3060, which comes with the Asus Tuf Gaming B450M-Plus II Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $599 - the cheapest card bundle in this shuffle - or with the Asus Strix Gaming II B450-F ATX AMD motherboard for $639.

For the RTX 3060 Ti, there are two cards available. There's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060 Ti, which comes with a Gigabyte 650W power supply for $694, or with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $794. Then, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC Pro RTX 3060 Ti, which also comes with a Gigabyte 650W power supply, for $704, and with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $804.

For the RTX 3070s, there are three cards to choose from. There's the Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3070, which comes with a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $829, or with either a Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC B550 ATX AMD motherboard or a Gigabyte Aorus Elite Wi-Fi X570 ATX AMD motherboard, each for $924.

Then, we have the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3070, which a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $879, or - as above - with either a Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC B550 ATX AMD motherboard or a Gigabyte Aorus Elite Wi-Fi X570 ATX AMD motherboard, for $974 each.

The last RTX 3070 on offer is the Asus RTX 3070 featuring an EK waterblock and packaged with an Asus Strix B550-F Gaming ATX AMD motherboard for $984.

There's one AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT card today as well, the Asus ROG Strix RX 6700 XT, which comes with either an Asus Tuf Gaming B450M-Plus II Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $909 or an Asus Strix Gaming II B450-F ATX AMD motherboard for $949.

Next up, we have three RTX 3080 cards in the Shuffle. First, there's the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3080, bundled with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $1,229, or with a Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 ATX AMD motherboard for $1,454.

Then, there's the Gigabyte Aorus X Waterforce RTX 3080, which comes in two different SKUs with the only real difference being the design of the waterblock. One of them comes with a Gigabyte 850W power supply for $1,359, both come with a Gigabyte Aorus Master X570 ATX AMD motherboard for $1,584, and the other comes with a Gigabyte Aorus Master Waterforce Z490 ATX Intel motherboard for $1,834.

We also have the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT from ASRock, which comes with an ASRock Steel Legend B550M Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,439, or with an ASRock Aqua Z490 Extended ATX Intel motherboard for $1,789.

Finally, there's the ASRock Phantom Gaming D Radeon RX 6900 XT, which comes with either an ASRock Steel Legend B550M Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,859, or with an ASRock Aqua Z490 Extended ATX Intel motherboard for $2,209.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.