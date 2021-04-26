RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060, PlayStation 5, and more on Newegg Shuffle right now

Newegg Shuffle is back to start the week strong on April 26, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, with nearly the entire Nvidia Ampere lineup, including the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060, as well as a PS5 restock with two different bundle options.

Starting with the standard PS5, there's a bundle including two extra DualSense Wireless Controllers, along with Spiderman: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, for $769. Or, you can get it bundled with two extra DualSense Wireless Controllers, Spiderman: Miles Morales, The Nioh Collection, and Demon's Souls for $849.

For the RTX cards, we start with the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3060, which comes with three bundle options. First, you can get it bundled with an Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $686; bundled with an Asus Tuf Gaming 24-inch 1080p, 144Hz refresh gaming monitor with a 1ms response rate for $719; or, finally, you can get it with an Asus ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p, 360Hz refresh gaming monitor with 1ms response rate for $1,239.

Then, we have the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3070, which comes bundled with an Asus ROG Strix B550-F Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $969 or with an Asus 27-inch 1080p, 144Hz refresh gaming monitor with 1ms response rate for $984. There's also the Asus EK RTX 3070 with waterblock cooling, bundled with the Asus ROG Strix B550-F Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $984.

Next up, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3080, which comes with either an Asus ROG Strix B550-F Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $1,269, or with an Asus Tuf Gaming 27-inch 1440p, 165Hz refresh gaming monitor with 1ms response rate for $1,409.

Finally, there's the Asus White ROG Strix RTX 3090 with the Asus ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p, 360Hz refresh gaming monitor with 1ms response rate for $3,039.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.