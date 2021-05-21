RTX 3080, RTX 3070 now available on Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle event for May 21, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, is a big one for gamers hoping to get their hands on some of the best graphics cards on the market, with the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and RX 6700 XT all making an unbundled appearance in today's event as well as both AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X processors.

Starting with the processors, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is available on its own for $549, as is the Ryzen 9 5950X, for $829, as well bundled with an Enermax AIO liquid CPU cooler for $939, or with a Corsair 4000D Airflow computer case and a ASRock X570 Tachi motherboard for $1,194.

For the graphics cards, we'll start with the RTX 3070, which has three cards in this Shuffle. First, there's the EVGA FTW3 RTX 3070, which comes bundled with an 850W EVGA Supernova PSU for $859, or with one of two 750W EVGA Supernova PSUs for $863 and $864, respectively.

Next up, there's the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3070 which comes bundled with an Asus Tuf Gaming B450M-Plus II Micro ATX AMD Motherboard for $884, with an Asus Strix B450-F Gaming II ATX AMD motherboard for $924, or with an Asus Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) ATX AMD motherboard for $993.

If you don't want to buy a bundle, you're in luck as the Zotac Gaming AMP Holo RTX 3070 is also available, unbundled, for $899.

There are also two RX 6700 XT cards available, starting with the Gigabyte Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT, which you can get unbundled for $959, or with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite AX V2 AM4 AMD ATX motherboard for $1,130, or with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $1,209.

Then, there's the ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 6700 XT, which comes bundled with the ASRock B550M Steel Legend Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,114, or with the ASRock B550 Extreme4 ATX AMD motherboard for $1,155.

For the RTX 3080, there are four cards to choose from, starting with Zotac AMP Holo RTX 3080 which comes unbundled for $1,099. Then, there's the Gigabyte OC Gaming RTX 3080, which comes with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $1,439.

Next up, there's the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080, which comes with either an Asus Tuf Gaming Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,214, with the Asus Strix B550-F Gaming ATX AMD motherboard for $1,298, or with the Asus Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) ATX AMD motherboard for $1,323.

Finally, there's the Gigabyte Aorus X RTX 3080 with waterblock, which comes bundled with either the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $1,429, or with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $1,589.

Lastly, there's the Zotac AMP Core Holo RTX 3090, coming in at a whopping $2,599.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.