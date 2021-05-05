RTX 3080 headlines today's Newegg Shuffle

Newegg Shuffle returns on May 5, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and features the entire Nvidia Ampere lineup - the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 - as well as several AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT cards as well. This Shuffle also features a number of cards on their own, so those who don't want to buy cards bundled with motherboards and other components are finally in luck.

Starting with the RTX 3060, there's the EVGA RTX 3060, which you can buy on its own for $399, or you can get it with an EVGA GQ 750W power supply for $504 or with an EVGA Supernova 750W power supply for $521.

Next, there's the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3060, which comes in two different SKUs with an Asus Tuf Gaming B450M-Plus II Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $594 or $604. From what we can tell, the latter has a higher clock rate, but there doesn't seem to be much of a difference between the two.

For the RTX 3060 Ti, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC Pro RTX 3060 Ti, which comes bundled with a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $769.

For the RTX 3070, there are two cards available. The MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 3070 comes on its own for $759, while the EVGA XC3 RTX 3070 comes bundled with the EVGA Supernova 750W power supply for $781.

AMD fans have a few RX 6700 XT cards to choose from as well, starting with the Gigabyte Eagle RX 6700 XT, which comes with either the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard - with or without Wi-Fi - for $1,084, or with the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD motherboard for $1,089.

There's also the Asus ROG Strix Gaming RX 6700 XT on its own for $959, and the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 6700 XT, which comes with either the full-sized ASRock B550 Steel Legend ATX AMD motherboard for $1,079, or the micro version for $1,054.

The Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080 is available with a Gigabyte Aorus 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440p), 165Hz, 1ms response gaming monitor for $1,459.

Finally, for the RTX 3090, there are two cards to choose from. First, there's the EVGA FTW3 RTX 3090, which comes with three buying options: you can get it on its own for $1,929, with an EVGA Supernova 750W power supply for $2,059, or with an EVGA XR1 capture card for $2,114. Lastly, there's the Gigabyte Aorus X RTX 3090, which comes bundled with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $2,604.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.