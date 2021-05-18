RTX 3070 and more now on Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle event for May 18, 2021, running from 11am to 1pm EST, features a few graphics card offerings like the RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6800 XT, along with both Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X processors.

Starting from the top, we have a bit of an odd offering for the Shuffle. We have the ASRock B550M Steel Legend Micro ATX AMD motherboard available, with three buying options: on its own for $139, or bundled with either the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 6700 XT for $1,029 or with the ASRock Phantom Gaming D RX 6700 XT for $1,114.

Moving on from what was likely a back-end coding error, we have the Asus KO Win RTX 3070, which comes with either the Asus Tuf Gaming B450M-Plus II Micto ATX AMD motherboard for $834, or with the Asus Strix B450-F Gaming II ATX AMD motherboard for $874.

For the RX 6700 XT, in addition to the ones listed above, you have the Sapphire Pulse RX 6700 XT, which also comes bundled with the ASRock B550M Steel Legend Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $919, along with the Asus Tuf Gaming RX 6700 XT, which comes with the Asus Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) ATX AMD motherboard for $1,118.

For the RX 6800 XT, there's the Sapphire Nitro+ SE RX 6800 XT, which you can get on its own for $1,259, or you can get the ASRock Tachi RX 6800 XT bundled with the ASRock B550M Steel Legend Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,424.

For the two Ryzen 9 processors, you can get the Ryzen 9 5900X on its own for $549, or you can get the Ryzen 9 5950X with three buying options: first, you can get it on its own for $829, bundled with an Enermax LiqMax III ARGB 360 AIO liquid CPU cooler for $921, or with a Corsair 4000D AirFlow case and an MSI MPG B550 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $1,124.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.