RTX 3060 headlines today's Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle for May 11, 2021, runs from 11am to 1pm EST, and features a bunch of RTX 3060 buying options - including the card on its own - along with the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

There are a lot of buying options for the RTX 3060, so we're going to start there. There's only one card available, the MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 3060, but there are nine different options to choose from. Right out the gate, you can get the card on its own for $499, so you can skip the bundles if you just want the card.

If you're up for some bundles though, you can get it with an MSI Immerse GH50 gaming headset for $561 or with one of seven OLOy RAM kits, ranging from $580 all the way up to $668.

Next, there's the Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 XT, which comes with either an ASRock B550 Steel Legend Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,054, or with the standard ASRock B550 Steel Legend Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,074.

There's also the Asus Tuf Gaming RX 6700 XT, which comes bundled with the Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard, for $1,118.

Next, there's the MSI Gaming X Trio RX 6800 XT, which comes bundled with an OLOy WarHawk RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) RAM kit, for $1,247.

Then, there's the Sapphire Toxic RX 6900 XT, which you can get on its own for $2,629.

Finally, there's the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor, which comes with two buying options. First, you can just get the processor for $799, or you can buy it with an MSI MPG B550 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard and Corsair 4000D Airflow computer case for $1,094.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.