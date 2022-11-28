Quick! These best-ever Cyber Monday Nespresso deals are ending soon

Holy smokes! Amazon has slashed the prices of several of the best Nespresso machines as part of its Cyber Monday deals event, with the Nespresso Pixie and Creatista Pro crashing to even lower prices than we saw on Black Friday.

Right now, you can pick up the Nespresso Pixie espresso machine for a record-low $159 (down from $230) (opens in new tab), while the barista-grade Creatista Pro has earned a similarly record-setting price cut of $255 (it's now down to $594.95 from $850). (opens in new tab) We've never seen either coffee maker so cheap, and we don't expect these deals to last the entirety of Cyber Monday (which ends at midnight on November 28).

If you prefer Nespresso's traditional capsules over its newer Vertuo pods, then you can't get much better than the Pixie, which is essentially a premium variant of the brand's popular Inissia machine. The Creatista Pro, on the other hand, is reserved for serious coffee aficionados, with its incredibly large water tank, built-in milk frother and touchscreen LCD display.

Today's best Cyber Monday Nespresso deals

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville: was $230 now $162.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nespresso's barista-grade espresso maker, the Pixie, is almost identical to the Nespresso Inissia, save for its aluminum casing and flashing reservoir light. Amazon has knocked $70 off the list price of this Breville variant to bring its price down to $63, which is the lowest we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Pro Coffee Machine by Breville: was £850 now $595 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nespresso Creatista Plus has never been so cheap. Compared to the Plus, the Pro is taller, slightly wider, has brushed stainless steel, a much larger water tank and a larger screen that uses a touchscreen LCD panel. In other words, this model is the Creatista dialed up to 11, and it's a coffee maker that isn't like to return to such a low price until Black Friday next year.

If you've got your eye on a different Nespresso machine for the holidays, we've included a few more options below, and are also tracking the best Cyber Monday Nespresso deals – as well as, more generally, the best Cyber Monday coffee maker deals – on a dedicated page.

More of today's best Cyber Monday Nespresso deals

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville: was $169.95 now $118.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14, or 18 oz coffees and espressos, but the difference here is that the Plus has an automatic open for pods and a rotating water tank. You'll lose out on the Next's Wi-Fi connectivity, mind, but your water (and therefore your coffee) will stay fresher. Amazon is offering a giant $51 off the black Breville variant of the Vertuo Plus right now.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $179 now $125.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $125 right now, which is just $25 shy of its lowest-ever price. This deal has ebbed and flowed by a few dollars either way in recent days, but we don't expect the stock to last long enough for another price drop.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $219 now $153.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Evoluo variant of Nespresso's Vertuo machine boasts a 26% bigger water reservoir than the Next, a larger body size, a more powerful heating element and a larger used capsule capacity. This is the beefiest bit of kit in the Vertuo lineup, and we don't expect to see its price drop any more this Cyber Monday.

Today's best Cyber Monday Nespresso deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Krups: was £200 now £89.78 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14 or 18 oz coffees and espressos, but the difference here is that the Plus has an automatic open for pods and a rotating water tank. You'll lose out on the Next's Wi-Fi connectivity, mind, but your water (and therefore your coffee) will stay fresher. £90 is an incredible deal for the white variant of this model on Cyber Monday, but stock is running low.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother by Magimix: was $199 now £129 at Very (opens in new tab)

This Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next bundle throws in the brand's Aeroccino3 milk frother, which delivers hot or cold milk froth with one touch. If you're not keen on milky brews, though, we'd suggest opting for the standard Vertuo Next, which is also on sale at Very right now (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage: was £480 now £279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the more premium Nespresso machines, the Nespresso Creatista Plus is sophisticated and slick. It has a steam arm for milk frothing (which is great for latte art, too), and also comes with a steel jug. What's more, if you're a tea drinker, the Creatista Plus can even produce hot water. £200 is a huge saving on the stainless steel version of this premium model for Cyber Monday.

