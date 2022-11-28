Cyber Monday coffee makers: final deals go live as retailers beat Black Friday bargains

The best Cyber Monday coffee maker deals (Image credit: Future / DeLonghi) Jump straight to:

Cyber Monday has launched with lots of coffee maker deals - and we've found a few that are even better today than they were on Friday!

The majority have been continued from Black Friday and the weekend, but they're still pretty good - and some have even had minor price drops as part of the Cyber Monday deals. As expected, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are providing the best deals, many of which have been rolled over from Friday.

We're seeing discounts on some of the best coffee makers and best espresso machines, so your next bean-roasting equipment upgrade needn't be too painful on the wallet. These deals include products from big names you can trust to deliver top-notch coffee machines, including the likes of Nespresso, Keurig, Ninja and more.

Here, we've highlighted our pick of the best bargains and shared advice on where, when, and how to bag the best Cyber Monday coffee maker deals today.

Ongoing Cyber Monday deals events at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have launched a hefty number of coffee maker discounts. You'll find our the pick of the bunch below – most of which are from Amazon – along with a roundup of the other retailers to keep an eye on.

Cyber Monday coffee maker deals: under $100

(opens in new tab) Cyetus Espresso Machine with Milk Frother: was $140 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Cyetus' 15-bar espresso machine was listed for under $100 ahead of Black Friday, but oddly, its price jumped back up by $20 for the day itself. On Cyber Monday it's now dropped to just $79 - that's a bargain. You'll get a built-in steam wand with this one, too, meaning it doubles as a cappuccino and latte maker, saving you the need to shell out on those equally pricey machines.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $100 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Like the Keurig K-Slim, the K-Mini coffee maker is designed for those with limited space (or a smaller budget). It's less than five inches wide, so can easily fit on small counter tops, and can still brew any cup size between 6 to 12 ounces. However, unlike the Slim, the K-Mini only features a one-cup reservoir, so you'll need to add water for each brew. It's $20 more than the lowest price we've ever seen, but stock is low for certain colors.

(opens in new tab) Sowtech 3.5-Bar, 4 Cup Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine: was $90 now $52.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering a great deal on this capable Sowtech espresso maker in time for Cyber Monday. For only $53, you'll get a compact but powerful machine whose single-knob control system couldn't be easier to use. You won't get many of the flashier features found in more expensive espresso makers, mind you, but this is still a cracking deal worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $120 now $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Instant coffee machine (from the makers of Instant Pot) is compatible with both Keurig's K-Cup pods and regular granules. It'll brew either 8, 10 or 12-oz coffees, and boasts a large 40-oz water reservoir to ensure lengthy periods between refills. The best part about this coffee maker, though, is its price – at just $70, we've never seen it so cheap.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart has the Essentials version of the Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker at just $79 as part of its Black Friday/CyberMonday sale. It's not as flashy as its premium sibling – which sports a nickel-colored finish, metal handle, metal drip tray, and is on sale at Amazon right now (opens in new tab) – but as for features and settings, it's exactly the same machine.

(opens in new tab) Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker: was $100 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has never offered Instant's Cold Brew coffee maker for a lower price. Sure, it's not the most glamorous-looking machine, but you're still getting the ability to brew proper coffee in under 20 minutes (a process that can otherwise take up to 24 hours). Coffee not your thing? Fear not: the Instant Cold Brew works just as well with tea, too.

(opens in new tab) Klarstein Passionata Rossa Espresso and Cappuccino Machine: was $150 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Klarstein espresso and cappuccino machine comes in two different power variants, but the deal on the 15-bar model is offering the best value for money right now. For just $80, you'll get a built-in steaming nozzle to go along with that powerful pressure pump, and the machine's water reservoir is supposedly large enough to fill six cups of coffee before needing to be refilled.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was $130 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If space is an issue on your kitchen top, consider Keurig's K-Slim machine. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker, but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint. Keurig itself dropped the K- Slim down to $75 last Cyber Monday, so this $80 deal at Amazon is almost just as good.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $150 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The perfect all-around coffee maker for a family kitchen, the Keurig K-Classic is a great option if you're looking for something with a large reservoir and quick brew time, but don't want to completely break the bank. Amazon knocked $50 off its list price in 2021, but has had the K-Classic as low as $45 in years prior. For our money, though, under $100 for this model is still a stellar deal.

(opens in new tab) Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine: was $139 now $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

You can now save $40 on this Chefman coffee machine at Walmart. Six functions allow you to brew an espresso, latte, or cappuccino – with the option to add a double shot, too. There's also a built-in milk frother to make your in-store favorites just as good at home.

Cyber Monday coffee maker deals: over $100

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville: was $169.95 now $118.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14 or 18 oz coffees and espressos, but the difference here is that the Plus has an automatic open for pods and a rotating water tank. You'll lose out on the Next's Wi-Fi connectivity, mind, but your water (and therefore your coffee) will stay fresher. Amazon is offering a giant $51 off the black Breville variant of the Vertuo Plus right now.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $190 now $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fan of iced coffees? The K-Elite can handle those. It's also capable of producing hot water on-demand should you need it – making the K-Elite perfect for oatmeal or tea. This model features QuietBrew technology to reduce noise, as well as notifications for descaling. $120 is just $20 short of Amazon's lowest-ever price, which came back in July, and we don't anticipate seeing this deal get much better on Cyber Monday itself.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $179 now $125.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $125 right now, which is just $25 shy of its lowest-ever price. This deal has ebbed and flowed by a few dollars either way in recent days, and while its price may drop down slightly more for Cyber Monday, we'd suggest making use of this cracking discount before stock sells out.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $219 now $153.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Evoluo variant of Nespresso's Vertuo machine boasts a 26% bigger water reservoir than the Next, a larger body size, a more powerful heating element and a larger used capsule capacity. This is the beefiest bit of kit in the Vertuo lineup, and we don't expect to see its price drop too much more (if at all) this Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker: was $200 now $155.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've never seen the Keurig K-Supreme Plus cheaper at Amazon. With MultiStream technology – which Keurig claims more evenly saturates coffee grounds – this is a coffee maker for those who like their hot drinks brimming with flavor. Its 66 oz reservoir can be positioned on either side of the machine, and the 'Plus' element of this particular model refers to programmable brew strengths and temperature settings – two features that the standard Keurig K-Supreme doesn't offer.

(opens in new tab) Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro System 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $230 now $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This K-Cup-compatible Ninja coffee maker boasts a fold-away frother, 12-cup glass carafe, separate hot water dispenser and 60 oz, multi-position water reservoir for all your coffee-brewing needs. You'll also get two distinct temperature settings (hot and boil) with this machine, allowing you to make instant soups, oatmeal and hot cocoa, as well as coffee. $159 is $2 off the lowest price we've ever seen for the Ninja CFP301, so we'd recommend acting quickly on this one.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville: was $230 now $176 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nespresso's barista-grade espresso maker, the Pixie, is almost identical to the Nespresso Inissia, save for its aluminum casing and flashing reservoir light. Amazon has knocked $50 off the list price of this Breville variant to bring its price down to $176, which is $20 more than we saw it on Friday, but still not a bad offer for a pricey Nespresso machine.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker: was $190 now $162 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are coffee makers, and then there are coffee makers. Keurig's K-Cafe machine falls firmly into the latter camp. This coffee maker will let you use any K-Cup pod to brew coffee, or make delicious lattes and cappuccinos if you're after something a little different. It's got simple button controls, and a large 60 oz reservoir that lets you to brew six cups before needing to refill. We've seen the K-Cafe cheaper, but $27 off at Amazon is still a reasonable deal worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium with Aeroccino3 by Breville: was $220 now $167.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium boasts the same aesthetic features as the Vertuo Next Deluxe (metal cup support, chrome colour accents etc.) but swaps its steel pourer for a plastic one. That's a worse deal, right? Sure, but this particular Amazon bundle throws in an Aeroccino3 milk frother, which delivers hot or cold milk froth with one touch. This deal has been steadily improving in the weeks leading up to Cyber Monday, but $168 is as low as it'll get (we think).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi: was $249 now $174.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The deluxe version of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus bundles an Aeroccino milk frother into the mix, and you'll also get a 60-oz water tank (which is larger than the 40-ounce tank sported by its standard sibling). We've only seen Amazon offering this model for a cheaper price on a handful of occasions, so $174 is absolutely a deal worth considering this Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: was $350 now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

KitchenAid appliances rarely come cheap, and $250 isn't exactly inexpensive for a semi-automatic espresso machine. However, with this particular model you'll get dual smart temperature sensors, fast heat-up (less than 45 seconds), an automatic milk frother and the option to brew barista-grade lattes and cappuccinos (as well as espressos), all for a $100 less than usual (which equals Amazon's best-ever price).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee Maker by De'Longhi: was $399.95 now $279.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Finished in a striking porcelain white with LED illumination, this Nespresso Lattissima coffee maker is a stylish bit of kit – and it's never, ever been cheaper. Its focus is on simplicity, so you'll be able to make espressos, lungos, macchiatos and cappuccinos with the single touch of a button, and the Lattissima's design is compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter. Put simply: this is a mega Cyber Monday deal.

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Metal Espresso Machine: was $450 now $329.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The more premium sibling to its standard semi-automatic sibling, the KitchenAid Metal espresso machine (known as the Artisan in the UK) boasts all the same practical bells and whistles with the added bonus of a weightier metallic finish. This high-end model has never been cheaper at Amazon, and is also available in black (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Lattissima Pro Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $ 649 now $454.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Finished in brushed aluminium with LED illumination, the Nespresso Lattissima is a stylish bit of kit. It'll be ready to make coffee in under 25 seconds from start-up, and boasts 6 pre-set beverages, a 19-bar pressure pump and a touchscreen display (because why not?). You'll get De’Longhi’s patented ‘single touch’ milk carafe and frothing system with this one, too, all for 30% less than Amazon's usual £649 price tag.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Breville: was £650 now $454.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the more premium Nespresso machines, the Nespresso Creatista Plus is sophisticated and slick. It has a steam arm for milk frothing (which is great for latte art, too), and also comes with a steel jug. What's more, if you're a tea drinker, the Creatista Plus can even produce hot water. $195 is a huge saving on the stainless steel version of this premium model for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was $700 now $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has this high-end Philips espresso machine at $151 less than its normal retail price for Cyber Monday. With the help of a 60-hertz touchscreen display, the 3200 Series lets you brew espressos, americanos and espresso lungos (which are essentially larger espressos) with ease. The machine's AquaClean technology also guarantees that you'll be able to brew 5,000 cups before needing to descale. Sure, $549 is still pricey – but if you're really into your coffee, you'll know that similar machines retail for much, much more.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Pro Coffee Machine by Breville: was £850 now $594.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nespresso Creatista Plus has never been so cheap. Compared to the Plus, the Pro is taller, slightly wider, has brushed stainless steel, a much larger water tank and a larger screen that uses a touchscreen LCD panel. In other words, this model is the Creatista dialled up to 11, and it's a coffee maker that isn't like to return to such a low price until Black Friday/Cyber Monday next year.

Buying tips: 3 best coffee machines to look for on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Nespresso)

1. Nespresso Vertuo Next The best coffee machine for single-serve pods Specifications Type: Single-serve pod machine Milk frother: No Number of drink sizes: 5 specifications Colour Black Condition New, Refurbished $125.30 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $167.97 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $167.97 (opens in new tab) at wayfair (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Mess-free + Easy to use + Can create five different sized drinks Reasons to avoid - Pods are expensive - You can’t froth milk with it

If you need an effortless way to make your morning brew, then the single-serve pod Nespresso Vertuo Next is the coffee maker for you. It can create five different-sized drinks, and because it uses pods, is easy to clean as well.

It's a coffee machine that's regularly on offer, and is already a reasonably priced Nespresso model at $179.95. You can currently save on the Nespresso Vertuo Next at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Read more in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

A drip coffee machine is ideal for those that want large volumes of coffee throughout the day - if this is your coffee machine of choice, it's worth keeping an eye out for a deal on the KitchenAid Classic 5KCM1208 Drip Coffee Maker. Already one of the more affordable drip coffee makers we've tested, the KitchenAid Classic 5KCM1208 has previously been discounted by around 35% in the US - taking it down to $72.

Read our full KitchenAid Classic 5KCM1208 Drip Coffee Maker review

(Image credit: Breville)

3. Breville Bambino Plus The best espresso machine Specifications Type: Espresso machine Milk frother: Built-in Number of drink sizes: 2 specifications Colour Blue Condition New $399.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $499.95 (opens in new tab) at wayfair (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Produces a smooth, intense espresso + Allows for lots of customization + Quick heat-up time Reasons to avoid - Can only brew one shot at a time - Needs a good clean after each use

If you fancy taking on the role of the barista, the Breville Bambino Plus is one of the best espresso machines you can right now. It's quick to heat up, makes smooth, intense espresso, and has a steam wand too. This espresso machine saw a discount of 20% in the US on Black Friday/Cyber Monday last year, taking it down to $400.

Read our full Breville Bambino Plus review

Tips for buying a coffee maker on Black Friday

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Look at individual specifications

When buying a coffee maker on Cyber Monday, you'll want to find a machine that is easy to use with a range of important features built-in. Some of these features include a water temperature adjuster, automatic switch-off setting, and self-cleaning controls. Other popular features to look for when buying a coffee machine on Cyber Monday are machines with a built-in milk frother and coffee grinder.

Picking the perfect coffee machine is often a personal shopping experience, as it depends on your budget, style preferences, the type of coffee you want to make, and the features you want your machine to have. Whether it’s an espresso, latte, or cappuccino you’re after, it's a good idea to have a look at their individual specifications to evaluate what coffee machine makes the best latte, for example.

2. Practicality over big price reductions

Often when you see big price reductions on pod machines such as the Nespresso Vertuo, bear in mind that this machine isn't compatible with pods other than Nespresso or, until recently, Starbucks’ new Vertuo range. For that reason alone, investing in a ground coffee or bean-to-cup machine might be a better cost-saving option in the long term.

3. Do your research in advance

The best way to make sure you end up with the right type of coffee machine on Cyber Monday is to do your research in advance. We advise reading our best coffee machine guide to narrow down the product you're interested in and the specifications you need. Once you have a good idea of what you’re looking for, you can approach the Cyber Monday coffee maker deals with a good understanding of whether the machine you're interested in is worth the money.