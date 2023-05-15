Quick! Our best-rated TV crashes to a new record-low price ahead of Memorial Day

We're two weeks away from the Memorial Day sales event, and Walmart just dropped the TV deal to beat with this incredible discount on LG's C2 OLED display. The retailer has the best-selling 65-inch model on sale for $1,347 (opens in new tab) (was $1,899.99) - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $191 less than last week's deal.
The LG C2 OLED is ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV, thanks to its stunning display, sleek design, and affordable price. The 65-inch TV packs LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, and voice control, all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value.
Today's new record-low price from Walmart beats the current offers at Amazon and Best Buy, and we don't predict you'll see a better deal at the official Memorial Day TV sales event.
Deal analysis: LG C2 OLED TV
LG C2 65-Inch OLED 4K TV (opens in new tab)
Was:
$1,899.99
Now: $1,347 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Overview: The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, and just ahead of Memorial Day, Walmart dropped the 65-inch model down to $1,347. That's a $500+ discount and a new record-low price. View deal (opens in new tab)
Key features: 65-inch screen, 4K OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, WebOS 22
Product launched: April 2022
Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the 65-inch model was $1,538, and for the better part of this year, the price sat at $1,696.99. Today's offer from Walmart brings the price down to $1,347, which is the best deal we've ever seen.
Price comparison: Walmart: $1,347 (opens in new tab) | Amazon: $1,696.99 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $1,699.99 (opens in new tab)
Reviews consensus: Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 OLED earned five stars in our review thanks to its excellent picture quality, slim design, and comprehensive smart capabilities. While there are higher-end panels available, The LG C2 tops our list because it's not only an excellent TV but also reasonably priced, making it terrific value for such a highly-rated OLED TV.
TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab) | What Hi-Fi: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab) | T3: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab)
Featured in guides: Best TV, Best OLED TV, Best LG TV
Buy it if: You want one of the best OLED TVS on the market at the lowest price available. The LG C2 is one of TechRadar's best-selling TVs, and today's deal on the 65-inch model brings the price down to a new record-low price, and we don't predict you'll see a better deal during the upcoming Memorial Day sales event.
Don't buy it if: You want to wait for the 2023 model, the LG C3 OLED, which is available to order at Amazon. The 65-inch model retails for $2,496.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) - which is a whopping $1,149 than today's deal on the C2.
