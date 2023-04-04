You can save $1,350 buying a Puffy mattress right now – here's how

If you're looking for a luxurious mattress at a great price, right now is the perfect time to buy, Puffy is currently running a sale that'll get you $1,350 in total savings: $750 off all of its mattresses, with a luxury sleep bundle included when you buy.

This means you can own a Puffy Mattress for just $699 in a twin size, while a queen size can be yours for just $1,049. And if you're shopping for the best mattress and you'd been looking at the Puffy range for a potential next bed, it also means that you may well be able to upgrade to a more deluxe model without taking a big financial hit.

With the current deal you can get a queen size Puffy Lux hybrid mattress for $1,499, which is $300 less than the MSRP for the standard Puffy Mattress. And the high-end, super-plush Puffy Royal is available at the moment for $2,399; by no means cheap, but a good price for 14 inches of cloud-like comfort with total motion isolation.

It's easy to take advantage of this Puffy Mattress sale; simply enter the Puffy discount code SAVE1350 at the checkout and you'll get your $750 saving, plus that free $600 bedding bundle comprising two pillows, sheets and a mattress protector.

(opens in new tab) Puffy Mattress: was $1,449 now from $699 + $600 bedding bundle at Puffy (opens in new tab)

Rated medium-firm, the all-foam Puffy Mattress is the brand's cheapest bed, but at 10 inches thick it's no lightweight. It's topped with a 2-inch layer of Climate Comfort Foam to regulate temperature at night, and Puffy says that it delivers total motion isolation, making it ideal if you share with a restless partner. With the current Puffy deal you can get a queen size for $1,049, reduced from $1,799, with free bedding included.

(opens in new tab) Puffy Lux Mattress: was $1,749 now from $999 + $600 bedding bundle at Puffy (opens in new tab)

For a step up in comfort, try the Puffy Lux Mattress. It's a hybrid model featuring three foam layers and a firm core of support foam and coils, and it delivers medium-plush firmness. Its Dual Cloud Foam layer provides top-notch pressure relief, and as with other Puffy mattresses there's a 101-night sleep trial. A queen can be had for $1,499 in the Puffy sale, down from $2,249, and you'll also get free bedding worth $600.

(opens in new tab) Puffy Royal Mattress: was $2,099 now from $1,349 + $600 bedding bundle at Puffy (opens in new tab)

If you want the ultimate in Puffy luxury and don't mind paying for it, check out the Puffy Royal Mattress. It's an ultra-plush hybrid that's a ludicrous 14 inches thick with seven layers including memory foam and individually pocketed coils. Endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, it'd normally cost you $3,149 in a queen size but right now you can get it for $2,399, with $600 of free bedding included.

As well as mattresses, you can also find bed frames and bedding (including the Puffy Mattress Pad as seen in our best mattress pads roundup) and even a dog bed at Puffy.

Puffy's award-winning mattresses come with a 101-night risk-free trial so that you can order in the knowledge that if you don't get on with your new bed, you can return it for a full refund. There's also free shipping and returns as well as a lifetime warranty; find out more at Puffy (opens in new tab).